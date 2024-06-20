Aravo Positioned as Category Leader in Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for TPRM for Fourth Time in a Row

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravo, the leading provider of third-party risk and resilience solutions, today announced that for the fourth time in a row, Chartis Research has positioned Aravo a Category Leader in its RiskTech Quadrant for Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) Solutions. Chartis determines Category Leaders by evaluating vendors’ completeness of offering and market potential. Category Leaders exhibit clear strategies for growth in addition to market-leading solutions.



Third-party risk management involves identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks associated with external third parties, suppliers, or partners who have access to an organization's data, systems, or resources, or who provide services for the organization. It aims to safeguard against potential threats to operations, reputation, and compliance arising from these relationships.

“We’re proud that Chartis continues to recognize Aravo’s best-in-class capabilities for third-party risk management,” said Michael Saracini, CEO at Aravo. “TPRM remains vital for all organizations. Stakeholder expectations are higher than ever, and companies are increasingly held accountable for the business practices of their third parties. Aravo solutions and services go beyond managing risks and compliance. We help our customers ensure that their third-party ecosystem act with integrity to build a better world.”

According to Chartis’ Vendor Spotlight on Aravo, "Aravo’s competitiveness in the overarching GRC category can be traced to meeting the necessary requirements for completeness of offering and market potential... Aravo distinguishes itself in the TPR category with best-in-class process management, and industry leading capabilities with its risk analytics and ease of use."

Aravo customers include many of the world’s most respected and well-known global brands. Leading multi-national organizations across industries including pharmaceutical and life sciences, financial, high-tech, consumer packaged goods, and manufacturing have deployed Aravo to assess a wide range of risks from more than 7.6 million third parties, suppliers, and vendors across the globe.

Please visit Aravo’s website to access a complimentary copy of Chartis’ Vendor Analysis report which provides detailed assessment of Aravo’s solution and quadrant placement.

