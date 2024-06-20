HotelPlanner Signs the Ultimate Pool USA as Official Accommodation Provider

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a new partnership with the Ultimate Pool USA, part of the world's fastest-growing cue sports organization featuring top players from around the world.



Ultimate Pool USA isn't just focused on the elite players. They recognize the immense potential to grow the league-level side of the game. The hundreds of thousands who play every week in the US have been yearning for a better playing experience, greater prize money and fairer play. With the sole mission to unify the sport under one brand, elevate its status, and inspire a new generation of cueists to pick up a cue, Ultimate Pool USA will continue the great work set out by the brand originating from the UK in a league format never before seen in the USA.

All participants, friends and family may use this site to book at a lower rate. As the anticipation for the Kansas City Open begins to ramp up, booking great accommodation close to the venue becomes increasingly important to maximize your Ultimate Pool tournament experience. Avoid the hassle of searching for last minute rooms, use the link above to book your event accommodation now.

“Partnering with HotelPlanner was an easy decision for UP USA. They offer an excellent, easy-to-use solution that benefits both our players and fans,” says Jordan Chavoush, Ultimate Pool USA President. “As we tour across America hosting our world-class events, HotelPlanner provides the perfect solution for booking nearby accommodations that fit the needs of our customers and our team. We couldn’t be happier working together.”

“At HotelPlanner, we're happy to join forces with the Ultimate Pool USA. Their dedication to growing the sport of 8-ball pool aligns perfectly with our mission to connect travelers with unforgettable experiences,” says Tim Hentschel, CEO and Co-Founder of HotelPlanner. “As the fastest growing professional organization in cue sports, Ultimate Pool attracts world-class talent, and we're honored to support their players with exceptional hospitality solutions. We look forward to a long-lasting and successful collaboration, helping Ultimate Pool elevate the player experience and propel the sport even further into the mainstream.”

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner's family of brands includes its flagship site, HotelPlanner.com; its meetings & events-focused sites, Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com