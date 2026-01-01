Jieke Stroobant named as the new CEO of HotelPlanner Tennis Tour

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HotelPlanner Tennis Tour today announced that Jieke Stroobant is the new CEO of HotelPlanner Tennis Tour.

The HotelPlanner Tennis Tour announced Stroobant will lead the tour as it forges toward global expansion with new sponsor, HotelPlanner. Formerly known as the Progress Tour, the HotelPlanner Tennis Tour aims to provide competitive play and maximum prize funds to up-and-coming tennis stars.

The previously exclusively British tour has added a weekly shootout series in South Florida, USA, and aims to establish another US location in 2026. Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner, said: “The partnership will expand the reach of funds being distributed to competitors in the tennis space. HotelPlanner aims to use its tech company to help supplement travel costs for tennis players by issuing hotel stay vouchers, providing some fiscal relief so that more players can continue to compete and travel to tournaments.”

Barry Fulcher will vacate the CEO role January 1 and transition responsibilities over the coming weeks. Barry Fulcher said: “I have full confidence that the future of the tour is in great hands with Jieke. I look forward to seeing its continued success in years to come.”

Over the past four years, Stroobant has worked closely with the HotelPlanner Tennis Tour, sharing founder Barry Fulcher’s vision of creating a tour specifically designed to support and develop aspiring professional tennis players. Stroobant said: “I am truly honored to step into this new role, helping lead the HotelPlanner Tennis Tour into an exciting new chapter. Our mission is clear: to build a world-class tennis series that not only elevates the opportunities for players competing at the highest level, but also rewards their hard work and dedication to the sport. I am incredibly excited about what lies ahead for 2026 and beyond, and I can’t wait to see the incredible journey we will embark on together.”

A life-long tennis player, Stroobant brings a deep passion for the sport and extensive experience across the global tennis industry. She has worked with several leading tennis organisations, including NCAA tennis programmes, USTA Player Development and the ITF. Through these roles, she has collaborated closely with National Federations as well as some of the world’s most respected coaches and players. Her experience spans the successful delivery of events at all levels, from grassroots amateur competitions to the U14 World Championships. In her new role as CEO, she looks forward to building on this strong foundation, continuing the tour’s development and expanding its success globally.

About HotelPlanner:

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and Venuexplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; and its most recent acquisition Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration.