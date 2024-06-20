Brain Canada Launches $26 Million Platform Support Grants (PSG) Program to Accelerate Neuroscience and Mental Health Research





MONTREAL, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Canada is thrilled to announce the launch of the 2024 Platform Support Grants (PSG) program, a groundbreaking initiative designed to bridge a critical gap in the neuroscience research funding environment. By fostering innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration through enhanced research platforms, this unique program aims to significantly advance the field of neuroscience and mental health research.



Recognizing the essential role that research platforms play in addressing the evolving needs of high-impact research, Brain Canada has committed $13 million in new federal funding through the Canada Brain Research Fund. This amount will be matched by funding from sponsors secured by applicants, creating a total funding envelope of $26 million.

"Today’s brain research requires access to sophisticated shared resources like equipment, facilities, databases, and biobanks, collectively known as platforms,” said Dr. Viviane Poupon, President and CEO of Brain Canada. “With the Government of Canada’s recent $80 million investment in brain research, we are pleased to launch the 2024 PSG program, which will enable researchers to address the evolving needs of neuroscience and mental health research.”

Platform Support Grants Program Overview

The PSG program supports major research platforms at a local, regional, or national scale with the goal of providing enhanced technical and research capabilities to multiple investigators in the neurosciences. Researchers can apply for funding through two streams:

Stream 1: Will support platforms that are in development or already existing but that have never been funded through Brain Canada’s Platform Support Grants program.

Stream 2: Will support platforms that have previously received funding through Brain Canada’s Platform Support Grants program.

Historically, research grants awarded through the PSG program have ranged from $138,000 - $6.1 million (including matching funds) across the grant duration.

The deadline for applicants to submit their registration forms is July 24, 2024, and the full application deadline is September 20, 2024.

For full application details, please visit Brain Canada’s website.

This program is made possible by the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), an innovative arrangement between the Government of Canada (through Health Canada) and Brain Canada.

About Brain Canada

Brain Canada plays a unique and invaluable role as a national convenor of those who support and advance brain research. A greater understanding of how the brain works contributes to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure of disorders of the brain, ultimately improving the health outcomes of people in Canada and around the world. To learn more, visit Braincanada.ca @BrainCanada

Media Contact

Brielle Goulart

Communications & Marketing Officer

Brielle.goulart@braincanada.ca

450-915-2253

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5dab73e4-5b31-41e1-b061-d05ab61f8d20