Gemports: The Colored Gemstone Reference Price Guide Global Launch

Gemports



This groundbreaking event marks a significant milestone in the gemstone industry, aimed at expanding the market, fostering confidence and transparency, and educating buyers.

The creation of Gemports: The Colored Gemstone Reference Price Guide is an exceptional initiative resulting from a collaborative effort among four esteemed organizations: the Gems & Jewelry Trade Association of China (GAC), the National Gemstone Testing Center (NGTC) – China, The Gems, Jewelry, and Precious Metal Confederation of Thailand (GJPCT), and the Thai Gem and Jewelry Traders Association (TGJTA), which is commemorating its 50th anniversary this year. Together, these organizations are committed to expanding the global colored stone market by establishing a pricing reference framework, promoting transparency, and driving international growth.

Gemports has been developed since 2019 through a meticulous process of data collection and analysis, utilizing cutting-edge technology in data management. Gemports serves as a reference for gemstone prices, surveying prices from manufacturers, experts, traders, and retailers in various countries including China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Europe, India, Africa, and America. This results in establishing standardized and internationally recognized prices, considering factors such as Source of origin, Carat weight, Color, quality enhancement methods, clarity and cut. These reference prices help end-users to have pricing guidelines and enhance confidence in their transactions. Additionally, Gemports provides convenience for sellers to showcase unique colored gemstone products and serves as a tool to boost market efficiency and expand the colored gemstone market sustainably, allowing colored gemstones to develop as valuable investment assets in the future.

Today, the world is focusing on sustainability, and there have been many topics on ethical mining and ethical manufacturing. But Gemports wants to present the world with a new aspect: "Ethical Selling," to educate and take care of the end-user and expand the market.

Ms. Porntiva Niparin, President of the Thai Gem and Jewelry Traders Association, shared her thoughts on this milestone: "The launch of Gemports is an important step towards revolutionizing the colored gemstone market. It will bring unprecedented transparency, educate buyers, and drive the industry forward. We are proud to be part of this initiative and look forward to the positive impact it will have on the global gemstone trade."

Gemports first launched in China in 2023, followed by the global launch in Bangkok, Thailand in 2024. This strategic sequence allows for an incremental expansion that enables widespread adoption and maximizes its impact within the industry.

On the evening of June 14th, esteemed guests from prominent organizations within the global jewelry and gem industry, including the Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association (HKJJA), the Hong Kong Jewelry Manufacturers’ Association (HKJMA), Macau China Diamond and Gem Exchange, representatives from Myanmar, Indonesia, Taiwan, Shenzhen were present.

The event brought together a distinguished gathering of industry leaders, who convened to also discuss the latest advancements and trends shaping the world of gems and Jewelry.

For more information about Gemports please visit https://www.gemports.com





About Gemports:

Gemports is a comprehensive Colored Gemstone Reference Price Guide. Developed since 2019, it aims to instill transparency, foster confidence, and educate buyers within the gemstone industry. With a meticulous process of data gathering and analysis, Gemports has become a trusted resource for professionals and enthusiasts.





Media Contact:

Thai Gem and Jewelry Traders Association

919/119, 919/615-621 Jewelry Trade Center Bld.,

52nd Fl., Silom Rd., Bangkok 10500

Tel: +6626301390-7

E-mail: info@thaigemjewelry.org





