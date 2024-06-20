Global Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market Size To Exceed USD 336.01 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 6.03 %

New York, United States , June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market Size is to Grow from USD 187.03 Million in 2023 to USD 336.01 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.03 % during the projected period.





A new kind of cancer therapy called hyperthermia uses heat to shrink tumors and destroy cancer cells. It works by heating body tissue to temperatures as high as 1130 degrees Celsius, which destroys and inhibits cancer cells while causing minimal or no damage to healthy tissue. Hyperthermia treatment is also referred to as thermal therapy, thermotherapy, or thermal ablation. There are several ways to generate heat for hyperthermia treatment, including radio waves, lasers, thermotherapy probes, and ultrasound. One major driver propelling the market for cancer treatments that cause hyperthermia is the rise in cases of different cancers, including skin, prostate, breast, and cervical cancer. The increasing number of cancer patients is increasing the need for innovative and effective cancer treatment methods such as hyperthermia therapy. Furthermore, patients and oncologists are becoming more aware of the potential of hyperthermia therapy to enhance the outcomes of radiation and chemotherapy. In addition, the major competitors in the market for cancer treatments for hyperthermia are continually introducing cutting-edge products to expand their line of offerings. However, the cost of hypothermia therapy can range from $150,000 to $500,000. Annual maintenance contracts incur additional expenditures. Certain countries do not compensate for hyperthermia therapy, therefore small clinics and hospitals with limited funding have been unable to purchase it. In addition, competent doctors, nurses, technicians, and oncologists with training in hyperthermia equipment operation and maintenance are needed for the process.

Global Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device Type (Infrared Hyperthermia Device, Ultrasound Hyperthermia Device, Microwave Hyperthermia Device, and Short-wave Hyperthermia Device), By Application (Breast Cancer, Liver Cancer, Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Head & Neck Tumor, and Prostate Cancer), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes, and Cancer Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The microwave hyperthermia device segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on device type, the global hyperthermia cancer treatment market is segmented into infrared hyperthermia device, ultrasound hyperthermia device, microwave hyperthermia device, and short-wave hyperthermia device. Among these, the microwave hyperthermia device segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. According to recent studies, there is still a significant market need for microwave products. This is because, regardless of the size of the tumor, these devices offer a variety of heating techniques that can be used to treat most tumors.

The breast cancer segment dominates the global hyperthermia cancer treatment market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global hyperthermia cancer treatment market is segmented into breast cancer, liver cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, head & neck tumor, and prostate cancer. Among these, the breast cancer segment dominates the global hyperthermia cancer treatment market during the forecast period. One of the main factors expected to drive the target category is the rise in breast cancer cases globally. In a similar vein, the section may be eased by the growing use of hyperthermia therapy for the treatment of breast cancer patients.

The hospitals segment dominates the global hyperthermia cancer treatment market during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global hyperthermia cancer treatment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, research institutes, and cancer centers. Among these, the hospitals segment dominates the global hyperthermia cancer treatment market during the forecast period. This has been brought on by the global hospital population growth, rising hospital admission rates, and hospitals' access to cutting-edge infrastructure.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. These areas stand out for having cutting-edge medical facilities, a strong emphasis on research and development, and major medical device manufacturers located there. Because of things like an advanced healthcare system, a high cancer rate, and the availability of creative treatments for hyperthermia, the US is the largest market in North America. Its market share has been greatly impacted by the region's significance to treatment approaches.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Numerous variables, including this region's sizable population base, the rising number of cancer patients, and the growing acquisition of cutting-edge cancer technology, contribute to its significance. The Asia-Pacific region's need for solutions for treating cancer caused by hyperthermia is being driven by nations such as China, Japan, and South Korea. These factors driving the market growth in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global hyperthermia cancer treatment market are Andromedic S.r.l., Oncotherm Kft, YAMAMOTO VINITA CO., LTD, Alba Hyperthermia System, Sensius, MagForce AG, Celsius42 GmbH, Pyrexar Medical, Nanoprobes, Novavida, Hydrosun GmbH, Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd., RanD, Gamida, and Other Key Players.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global hyperthermia cancer treatment market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market, By Device Type

Infrared Hyperthermia Device

Ultrasound Hyperthermia Device

Microwave Hyperthermia Device

Short-wave Hyperthermia Device

Global Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market, By Application

Breast Cancer

Liver Cancer

Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Head & Neck Tumor

Prostate Cancer

Global Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market, By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Cancer Centers

Global Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



