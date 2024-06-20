Wake Radiology’s Garner Office Honored as Outstanding CT Clinical Site for Spring 2024

Raleigh, N.C., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare announced that Wake Technical Community College Computed Tomography (CT) students have awarded its Garner office as the Outstanding CT Clinical Site for Spring 2024. Students rotated to multiple clinical sites throughout the region and voted on their favorite at the conclusion of their program.

“Helping educate and nurture the next generation of CT professionals is one of the most rewarding parts of being on the Wake Radiology team,” said Kelly Bridges, CT Imaging Manager, Garner Office Manager, Wake Radiology. “We’re so proud of our Garner team for being recognized with this award and the contributions each person makes to enrich our field.”

Wake Radiology’s Garner team was presented with a plaque from Wake Tech student Cassidy Wentz and Wake Tech CT Lead Instructor Amanda Robbins.

The Computed Tomography Certificate program at Wake Tech prepares students to use specialized equipment to visualize cross-sectional anatomical structures and aid physicians in the demonstration of pathologies and disease processes. The certificate is a specialty for ARRT-registered radiographers, nuclear medicine technologists or radiation therapists.

Wake Radiology has been an affiliate of Wake Tech’s programs for many decades, starting with radiography in 1994, CT in 2011, ultrasound in 2021 and mammography in 2022. After receiving training from leaders in the field, many program participants choose to pursue a career at Wake Radiology.

For more information about the Wake Radiology Garner office and the services it offers, visit www.wakerad.com/locations/garner.





About Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare

Founded in 1953, Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare is proud to be the oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle. Since then, Wake Radiology UNC REX has expanded to include more than 50 subspecialty radiologists at more than a dozen locations in Wake County and throughout the greater Triangle. 3D mammography is offered at multiple locations throughout the communities they serve. Wake Radiology UNC REX has been first to introduce numerous methods of imaging, including AI technology, and subspecialized radiology to Wake County. To learn more, visit www.WakeRad.com.





