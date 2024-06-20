Wyoming Philanthropist and Rotarian Donates $1 million to Project C.U.R.E. for Work in Ukraine.

Denver, Colorado, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - Project C.U.R.E., the nation’s leading provider of donated medical supplies and equipment to underserved communities worldwide, received a $1 million donation from Wyoming philanthropist and Rotarian, John Evans.

During a Project C.U.R.E. presentation at Laramie Wyoming Rotary Club, Evans was moved by the organization's work in providing critical medical relief to Ukraine. Since the Russian invasion, Project C.U.R.E. has delivered more than $45 million in medical supplies and equipment on over 150 cargo shipments.

Mr. Evans provided his gift as a matching fund to encourage other individuals and organizations to also contribute to the efforts in Ukraine. To date, Project C.U.R.E. has secured an additional $550,000 to be matched by Mr. Evan’s contribution. “I hope other people will see what I have done here, and that they are motivated to make a gift to help Project C.U.R.E.”

The generous match from Mr. Evans will underwrite the delivery of approximately 60 additional semi-truck sized ocean containers of essential medical supplies and equipment to Ukraine in 2024. On average, the wholesale value of a shipment is $350,000 to $450,000, for an additional impact over $25 million in medical relief.

This substantial contribution is a beacon of hope in the middle of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. It literally doubles the efforts of Project C.U.R.E.’s partner organizations such as Rotary and others. As the war continues, the initial focus on crucial medical relief is moving to building resilience in hospitals and medical facilities throughout Ukraine. And when the conflict is over, Project C.U.R.E. will help with the rebuilding process, likely for decades to come.

"Mr. Evans' gift makes possible the continued effort to support the people in Ukraine," said Dr. Douglas Jackson, President/CEO of Project C.U.R.E. "We have made a commitment to not forget the victims of this horrible war, and that commitment is more important now than at any time since the invasion."

For the latest updates and to support the campaign for Ukraine, visit Caring For Ukraine. Donate directly to Project C.U.R.E.’s efforts in Ukraine and the region: Ukraine Relief Campaign.

For media inquiries, please contact: Julie Topka, Chief of Staff for Project C.U.R.E. at julietopka@projectcure.org

About Project C.U.R.E.: Founded in 1987, Project C.U.R.E. (Project C.U.R.E.) has grown to be the largest organization in the world delivering nearly 200+ forty-foot ocean freight cargo containers of donated medical supplies and equipment annually. Each project begins with an onsite Needs Assessment to ensure that Project C.U.R.E. delivers the right items to the right people. Project C.U.R.E. has delivered medical relief in 135+ countries. In addition, Project C.U.R.E. conducts C.U.R.E. Clinics, Helping Babies Breathe trainings, and bio-technical trainings to hospitals and health care clinics in 40 developing nations.

On average, the value of a Project C.U.R.E. Cargo container is worth approximately $400,000 (wholesale), providing an amazing 20-to-1 “return on investment." Project C.U.R.E. operates Distribution Centers in Denver, Phoenix, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Kansas City, where 30,000+ volunteers sort more than 26,000 types of non-perishable medical supplies and certify medical equipment for shipment abroad. Project C.U.R.E. also operates 12 Collection Centers from Ithaca to Sarasota and Portland. Project C.U.R.E. receives both new and quality used medical items from hundreds of hospitals throughout the United States and medical manufacturers, such as Stryker, Medline, Medtronic, Kimberly-Clark, Steris, and Hill-Rom.

Project C.U.R.E. operates on 2.5% administrative overhead and has earned numerous awards for being the industry leader in international medical donations. Project C.U.R.E. is recognized as a four-star organization by Guidestar, ranked a Platinum Participant by Charity Navigator and was ranked by Forbes magazine as one of the 20 most cost-effective nonprofits in the United States.

