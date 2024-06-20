Malta’s Delicata Wine Festival Will Feature Musical Entertainment by Former Maltese Eurovision All-Stars August 9-11, 2024

New York, New York, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine connoisseurs attending the 21st annual Delicata Classic Wine Festival on the Maltese archipelago in the Mediterranean this summer will be able to also enjoy musical performances by former Maltese Eurovision All-stars. The festival will take place in Malta’s historic capital, Valletta, August 9th to 11th, in the Upper Barrakka Gardens from 7pm to midnight.

During the performances, the wine extravaganza will have over 20 wines to try made from indigenous Maltese grapes. The selection for the festival includes the DOK Malta Medina and DOK Gozo Victoria Heights boutique wines, the flagship Gran Cavalier and Grand Vin de Hauteville ranges, the lush Casella Moscato and other varietals of the Classic Collection, and all three of the Pjazza Reġina wines. Beyond wine there will also be food stalls, where food is freshly prepared. These stalls will feature a variety of Maltese and international dishes prepared by Malta’s top event caterers Il-Kcina, Noodle Box, Grill Street, Chiaro, and Il-Forn Ta’ l-Għawdxi.

Each night will feature two performances by local talent. On Friday, August 9th, the performances will include the return of rock band The Crowns followed by Gianni & RUG. On Saturday, August 10th, Kersten Graham and Band are opening for Kurt Calleja, a solo Eurovision all-star. On Sunday night, August 11th, the event culminates with Eurovision all-stars like Glen Vella, Claudia Faniello, Moira Stafrace, Debbie Scerri, Fabrizio Faniello, Mike Spiteri, and Ludwig Galea united with the Spiteri Lucas Band performing in the “All Stars Show.”

The festival is an insight into the Mediterranean island of Malta and its incredible cuisine and art. There will be many things to explore and experience in the weekend-long festival. At the end of August, Delicata will be hosting another festival in Nadur, Gozo .

About the Delicata Classic Wine Festival

The yearly festival coincides with the country’s annual grape harvest and is supported by VisitMalta . The Delicata winery goes beyond wine production and dips into community building and the arts with the festival. Attendance at the festival is free but you can sample wine for a fee of €22, which entitles you to a wine purse of 24 wine coins and a souvenir glass to take home.

About Delicata

Emmanuel Delicata Winemaker is Malta’s most internationally awarded Maltese family-owned winery, producing over 30 different quality wines made from grapes grown in Malta and Gozo. The winery’s vision is to craft fascinating Maltese wines of world-class excellence that the consumer can rely on for quality, consistency of flavor, and value, whilst working sustainably, hand-in-glove with the Maltese farming community. As well as producing a wide range of proprietary wine brands, Malta’s foremost winemaker actively supports the local music, arts, culture, and culinary scenes as part of Delicata’s environment, social, and governance (ESG) commitment.

About Malta Cuisine

Malta offers travelers a diverse culinary experience. Its traditional plate of eclectic Mediterranean food is a curation of centuries of relationships between the Maltese and the countless civilizations that once occupied the archipelago. The local street foods include the famous and authentic Maltese Pastizzi (cheese or pea-filled pastries).

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta's patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world to one of the British Empire's most formidable defensive systems and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious, and military architecture from the ancient, medieval, and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife, and 8,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.

For more information on Malta, visit www.VisitMalta.com .

About Gozo

Gozo's colors and flavors are brought out by the radiant skies above it and the blue sea that surrounds its spectacular coast, which is simply waiting to be discovered. Steeped in myth, Gozo is thought to be the legendary Calypso's Isle of Homer's Odyssey - a peaceful, mystical backwater. Baroque churches and old stone farmhouses dot the countryside. Gozo's rugged landscape and spectacular coastline await exploration with some of the Mediterranean's best dive sites. Gozo is also home to one of the archipelago's best-preserved prehistoric temples, Ġgantija, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

For more information on Gozo, please visit www.VisitGozo.com .

