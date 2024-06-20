Mountain America Credit Union Returns as Top Sponsor of 2024 Utah Air Show

SANDY, Utah, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union announces its continued support of the Utah Air Show: Warriors Over the Wasatch, as the presenting sponsor of the new Pilot Pit and Stem City areas, free attractions at the airshow. The popular event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 29–30, 2024, at Hill Air Force Base in Davis County, Utah. Over 600,000 visitors are anticipated to attend throughout the weekend.



“Mountain America looks forward to celebrating both civilian and military mastery of the air.” Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union shared, “We are proud to be a part of this longstanding bi-annual tradition. The Utah Air Show provides an unparalleled opportunity to connect with our community, and show support for Hill Air Force Base and its contribution to our national defense.”

Warriors Over the Wasatch promises a diverse display of aerial prowess, featuring renowned pilots, including the Air Force’s Thunderbirds. These performers represent the pinnacle of United States Air Force expertise, promising highly technical maneuvers that showcase their skill and dedication.

Tickets to the show are free. Gates open at 7:30 a.m., with the show scheduled to start at 9:45 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m.

In addition to exhilarating aerial displays, attendees can immerse themselves in a variety of family-friendly activities, including:

Opportunities to meet and greet the pilots in the first ever Pilot Pit presented by Mountain America.

STEM City presented by Mountain America, where children of all ages can participate in a variety of interactive exhibits, including giant video games, drones, robots, virtual reality, welding simulators, and much more.

A tribute to the history of U.S. air power.

A showcase of U.S. aircraft utilized in past conflicts.

Interactive experiences highlighting the size and capabilities of cargo lifters.

Close-up views of the U.S. Army’s formidable helicopters.

Located in northern Utah, Hill Air Force Base stands as a testament to America’s military strength and ingenuity. As the Air Force’s second-largest base (by population and geographical size), Hill AFB plays a pivotal role in national defense, with an economic impact exceeding $3 billion annually.

The base, encompassing over 1,000,000 acres and 1,700 facilities, serves as a vital hub for the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, and other key entities.

Since its inaugural air show in 1956, Hill Air Force Base has been a beacon of excellence in aviation, hosting biennial showcases of aerial mastery. The tradition continues, reaffirming their enduring commitment to fostering community engagement and showcasing the capabilities of the United States Air Force.

For more information about the Utah Air Show, please visit https://theutahairshow.com/

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $19 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with various convenient, flexible products and services and sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and over 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .