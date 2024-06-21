Global Orthopedic Neck Belt Market Size To Exceed Significant Share By 2033 l CAGR of 4.7%

New York, United States , June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Orthopedic Neck Belt Market Size is Expected to Hold a Significant Share by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the projected period

An orthopaedic neck belt, also known as a cervical collar or neck brace, is a medical device that supports and stabilises the cervical spine (neck) after injury or surgery. It prevents neck movement, relieves discomfort, and promotes healing by retaining the cervical vertebrae in perfect alignment. Orthopaedic diseases are becoming more common as the world's population ages, driving up demand for the orthopaedic other neck belt market. The rise in sports-related injuries, combined with improved awareness of the benefits of early orthopaedic care, is propelling market expansion. Head and neck injuries are primarily caused by severe spinal twisting, car accidents, and sports-related injuries. This has increased the need for orthopaedic neck belts, which provide support and help to strengthen the weaker muscles and soft tissues around the neck. Furthermore, the expanding senior population, combined with an increase in cases of spinal arthritis, is expected to drive growth in the orthopaedic neck belt market throughout the forecast period. However, the price barrier may stymie market growth and prevent patients from obtaining crucial orthopaedic neck belts.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Orthopedic Neck Belt Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Soft collar, Rigid collar), By Category (Adjustable, Foldable, Lightweight, Non-Slip, Wicking, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033 "

The soft collar segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global orthopedic neck belt market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the type, the global orthopedic neck belt market is categorized into soft collar, and rigid collar. Among these, the soft collar segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global orthopedic neck belt market during the anticipation timeframe. Soft collars are made of cotton. They are cut to fit the patient's neck and jaw, with the size adjusted accordingly. These collars do not immobilise the neck; instead, they restrict motion and serve as a tactile reminder to the patient to limit neck movement.

The adjustable segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the category, the global orthopedic neck belt market is categorized into adjustable, foldable, lightweight, non-slip, wicking, and others. Among these, the adjustable segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe. Material and technological advances help to provide a more effective and comfortable adjustable neck belt. Product design innovations, such as lightweight materials and ergonomic features, can improve the user experience.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global orthopedic neck belt market over the anticipation timeframe.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global orthopedic neck belt market over the anticipation timeframe. The rising prevalence of arthritis in the United States and Canada, as well as increased spending to improve healthcare facilities in those countries, are propelling regional market growth. Rising sports-related injuries are increasing the demand for orthopaedic braces and supports in the region. As a result, multiple vendors enter the North American market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the global orthopedic neck belt market during the anticipation timeframe. Demographic changes, healthcare infrastructure development, the prevalence of cervical spine problems, and technical improvements all have an impact on the growth of the Asia Pacific orthopaedic neck belt market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global orthopedic neck belt market are Medzell, United Medicare, Arthrex, DePuy Synthes, Enovis, Globus Medical, and others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global orthopedic neck belt market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Orthopedic Neck Belt Market, By Type

Soft collar

Rigid collar

Global Orthopedic Neck Belt Market, By Category

Adjustable

Foldable

Lightweight

Non-Slip

Wicking

Others

Global Orthopedic Neck Belt Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

