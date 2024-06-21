Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market Size To Exceed USD 12.3 Billion by 2033 | CAGR Of 8.38%

New York, United States , June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market Size is to grow from USD 5.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 12.3 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.38% during the projected period.





Nucleic acid isolation & purification is a set of molecular biology techniques for extracting and purifying DNA and RNA in downstream applications such as PCR, sequencing, cloning, and gene expression analysis. It is the crucial step in molecular biology and has widespread application in numerous life science research, genetic engineering, forensics, and molecular diagnostics applications. The continuous advancements in the fields of genomics, proteomics, and personalized medicine surge the growing need for reliable and efficient methods of nucleic acid extraction in molecular biology laboratories for isolating and purifying DNA or RNA from various biological samples. It also assists in the development of a wide range of diagnostic tests associated with diseases, pathogens, and analytes, identification of molecular markers that can help identify disease stage, treatment response, and other patient outcomes, thereby facilitating the development of personalized medicine. The growing demand for molecular diagnostics and the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders worldwide is driving the market. The advancement in biotechnology and genomic research along with the enhanced potential of molecular biology and advancement in precision medicine and adoption of personalized medicine are further augmenting market growth. Further, the growing need for the development of nucleic acid-based goods is driving the market demand for nucleic acid isolation and purification. On the contrary, the high cost of reagents and consumables used for nucleic acid isolation and purification as well as the stringent regulations are restraining the market. Further, the lack of standardization across laboratories is hampering the market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Kits, Reagents, and Instruments), By Type (Plasmid DNA Isolation & Purification, Total RNA Isolation & Purification, Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification, Genomic DNA Isolation & Purification, Messenger RNA Isolation & Purification, microRNA Isolation & Purification, and Others), By Method (Column-Based, Magnetic Beads, Reagent-Based, and Others), By Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Personalized Medicine, Agriculture & Animal Research, and Others), By End-Use (Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033"

The kit product type segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023.

Based on product, the global nucleic acid isolation & purification market is segmented into kits, reagents, and instruments. Among these, the kit product type segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. The samples and libraries for applications including PCR, sequencing, cloning, and gene expression analysis are prepared by using a variety of DNA and RNA isolation and purification kits. The focus of key market players on creating cutting-edge kit products is propelling the market growth.

The plasmid DNA isolation and purification type segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the market through the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global nucleic acid isolation & purification market is segmented into plasmid DNA isolation & purification, total RNA isolation & purification, circulating nucleic acid isolation & purification, genomic DNA isolation & purification, messenger RNA isolation & purification, microRNA isolation & purification, and others. Among these, the plasmid DNA isolation and purification type segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the market through the forecast period. Plasmid DNA isolation and purification involves automated isolation of high molecular weight DNA for genome assembly and long-read sequencing.

The magnetic beads segment held the largest revenue share of the global nucleic acid isolation & purification market in 2023.

Based on the method, the global nucleic acid isolation & purification market is segmented into column-based, magnetic beads, reagent-based, and others. Among these, the magnetic beads segment held the largest revenue share of the global nucleic acid isolation & purification market in 2023. Magnetic beads enable the development of highly sensitive and specific diagnostic assays allowing the separation of nucleic acids from crude samples such as water, blood, and cultivation media.

The personalized medicine segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global nucleic acid isolation & purification market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, personalized medicine, agriculture & animal research, and others. Among these, the personalized medicine segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Personalized medicine incorporates a patient's genetic profile to guide diagnostic, preventive, and treatment decisions. The increasing need for genomic data in diagnostic and treatment decision-making, as well as ongoing advancement in genomic research, is fueling the market growth.

The hospitals and specialty clinics segment dominated the global nucleic acid isolation & purification market in 2023.

Based on the end-use, the global nucleic acid isolation & purification market is segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, hospitals & diagnostic centers, and others. Among these, the hospitals and diagnostics centers segment dominated the global nucleic acid isolation & purification market in 2023. Hospitals and specialty clinics are the main healthcare providers that have made significant investments in cutting-edge equipment and technology for nucleic acid isolation and purification.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The significant government investments in genomics and molecular biology research are significantly driving the market in the region. Further, the automation of products has increased the use of nucleic acid molecular diagnostics which ultimately leads to driving the market. The presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the region is contributing to market growth.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The increasing need for the development of nucleic acid-based goods such as DNA vaccines and double-stranded RNA non-coding molecules has driven the market growth in the region. Further, the growing patient population, private-public collaborations, and supportive government initiatives are responsible for driving the regional market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global nucleic acid isolation & purification market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, New England Biolabs, Abcam plc., PCR Biosystems, Zymo Research Corporation, Biogeniux, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, Australia-based startup Inoviq, and US-based Promega Corporation, announced a joint marketing agreement to co-market Inoviq’s EXO-NET exosome capture technology and Promega Nucleic Acid purification systems worldwide.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global nucleic acid isolation & purification market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, Product Analysis

Kits

Reagents

Instruments

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, Type Analysis

Plasmid DNA Isolation & Purification

Total RNA Isolation & Purification

Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification

Genomic DNA Isolation & Purification

Messenger RNA Isolation & Purification

MicroRNA Isolation & Purification

Others

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, Method Analysis

Column-Based

Magnetic Beads

Reagent-Based

Others

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, Application Analysis

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, End-Use Analysis

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Others

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



