Global Smart Coatings Market Industry Report 2024-2030: Innovative Smart Coatings to Drive Market Growth to $23 Billion by 2030

This product provides updated, comprehensive forecasts for the global smart coatings market, which is predicted to surpass $23 billion in revenues within the segments covered in 2030.

This item comprises the core of the Research Global Smart Coatings Research Program. Within this service, market sizing and forecasts are provided of the opportunities for companies operating within the supply chain. The market projections rely upon installed base, shipments, pricing trends, and applications within the various vertical markets where these coatings and solutions are deployed.

The program addresses smart coatings and materials and their use within 8 vertical markets and 15 application areas.

Functions:

Anti-corrosion

Anti-drag

Anti-fouling

Anti-icing

Breathable coating

Color-shifting coatings

Conductive coating

Electrochromic

PCM coatings

Self-cleaning

Self-healing

Self-healing SHM and smart skins

Smart anti-microbials

Solar paint

SPD

Verticals

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Consumer electronics and appliances

Energy

Marine

Medical

Textiles/Wearables

Data:

Level I data presents volumes and values for functionally specific coatings and how they are being utilized across various industry verticals, or within sector studies, the specific smart coatings use cases within it

Level I+ includes the data in Level I plus a report that delves into the coating applications and sectors in greater detail.

Key Topics Covered:

Level 1+ Outline

Coatings and Materials Sector Overviews

Impact on Smart Coatings Market

Top Industry Drivers (ESG, Net Zero, Environmental, Regulatory, Efficiency, CapEx/Opex, etc)

Impact on Industry Verticals and Resulting Demand for Smart Coatings

Addressable Opportunities Within and by Industry Verticals (8 in total)

Use Cases

Benefits, Obstacles and Opportunities

Materials

Key Materials

Future Opportunities

Forecasts by Sector and Functions

Level I Data

Applications

The data is broken out by:

Addressable Market (Billions Sq. Meters)

Market penetration by smart coatings (meters/billion square meters)

Frequency of coating (months)

Smart coating shipments (Million Sq. Meters)

Smart coating markets ($ millions)

Premium for coatings

Smart coating by type (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million) Nano coating Bioactive coating Smart Polymer coating Composite coating

Smart coating by smart material (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)

Smart coating by End User (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)

Smart coating by Application area (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)

Smart Aerospace Coatings Revenues by End User Geography ($ Millions) North America South and Central America Western Europe Eastern Europe and Russia Middle East Japan China ROW Total Global Market Global Market without Eastern Europe



Level II Data

Additional data breakouts by material type, process, and/or application across all verticals and global markets.

