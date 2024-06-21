Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Industry Report 2024-2030: DPI Deployments Soar amid Growing Emphasis on Network Security

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) is estimated at US$11.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$17 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Integrated DPI segment, which is expected to reach US$11.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6%. The Standalone DPI segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $4.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.4% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Use Case across Wide Range of Applications Sustains Momentum in DPI Market

Escalating Bandwidth Management Needs Trigger Widespread Adoption of DPI

Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers High Penetration of Smartphones and Tablets Faster Broadband Speeds Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications

IP Video: The Widely Used High-Bandwidth Application

DPI Deployments Soar amid Growing Emphasis on Network Security

DPI: A Key Enabler of Application Visibility in SIEM/SIM Systems

IoT Security: The New Growth Area for DPI

Established Role of DPI in Network Functions Virtualization Widens Business Prospects

DPI Comes to the Fore to Augment Network Packet Broker Functionality

DPI Holds Immense Potential to be a Vital Cog in AI-Driven Networks

Established Image in Key End-Use Verticals: Primary Market Driver

ISPs: Major End-Users of DPI Technology

DPI Offers ISPs with Application-Aware Traffic Management to Enhance QoS

DPI: A Key Tool for Content Optimization in ISP Network

ISPs Prioritize DPI in Traffic Filtering for Regulatory Compliance

DPI Finds Favor in Copyright Protection

ISPs Leverage DPI in User-Configurable Disablement of Applications

ISPs Incline towards DPI for Usage-Based Charging

DPI Streamlines ISP Data Offloading

Targeted Advertising with DPI

ISPs Rely on DPI for Network & Subscriber Analytics

DPI Emerges as Key Enabler of Application-Centric Mobile Networks

Government Sector: The Fastest Growing End-User Segment

Growing Bandwidth Needs of Enterprises Bode Well for DPI

Enterprises Seek DPI Capability to Streamline Bandwidth Allocation

Educational Institutions Rely on DPI for Bandwidth Management

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Broadcom Inc., ADLINK Technology, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

ADLINK Technology, Inc.

Enea AB

Accolade Technology, Inc.

AppNeta, Inc.

cPacket Networks, Inc.

Affirmed Networks

APCON, Inc.

Cubro Network Visibility

Comviva Technologies Limited

Claroty Ltd.

Arrive Technologies, Inc.

AT&T Cybersecurity

Blue Spike, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI): A Prelude

Deep Packet Inspection Techniques/ Approaches

DPI Benefits

Applications of DPI

DPI Scores Over Traditional SPI Firewall

SPI Vs. DPI: Compatibility with Various Network and Digital Concepts

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

The Economics of DPI Widen the Business Prospects

Key Growth Drivers

Product Segment Analysis: Integrated DPI Commands the Market

World Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market by Product (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Integrated DPI, and Standalone DPI

Regional Analysis

Breakdown of DPI Market Revenues (in %) for Developed and Developing Regions: 2024 & 2030

Global DPI Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2023-2030: Asia-Pacific, China, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of DPI Market

Key Technical Limitations of DPI

Net Neutrality: The 'Red Hot Button' Issue for DPI

Privacy Concerns with DPI

Competitive Scenario

DPI Building Blocks Vendors on the Rise

Recent Market Activity

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Integrated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Integrated by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Standalone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Standalone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet Service Providers (ISP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Internet Service Providers (ISP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2024 & 2030

World Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2030

