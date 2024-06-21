China Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS Industry Report 2024: Develop from Assembly and OEM to High Value-added R&D and Design Links

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS Industry Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive electronics OEM/ODM/EMS research: top players' revenue has exceeded RMB10 billion, and new entrants have been coming in.



At present, OEMs in the Chinese automotive electronics industry can be roughly divided into three types: those that transform from consumer electronics, including conventional consumer electronics EMS providers such as Luxshare Precision, Flextronics, Wistron and Quanta; assembly manufacturers that focus on automotive electronics, such as Wieson Automotive and Maruhi Electronic; OEM and assembly businesses of Tier 1 suppliers like Joyson Electronic and Hangsheng Electronics.



Three paths for OEMs to enter the automotive electronics field



From the summary of the growth paths of some manufacturers entering the automotive electronics field, it can be seen that: most companies participate in the automotive industry chain by acquisition, cooperation and other ways, and acquire core technologies to quicken their pace of entering the automotive industry, make an expansion in the market and improve industry concentration. Manufacturers including Huaqin Technology, Wingtech Technology and Luxshare Precision have established automotive electronics divisions or joint ventures to find new business growth space in the field of automotive electronics.



It takes some time to build up resources required to switch the role from consumer electronics to automotive electronics, and it is unlikely to directly enter the supply of core automotive parts. Therefore most manufacturers that have just begun to dabble in automotive electronics have started with products with low added value and low technical threshold.



Luxshare Precision stepped into the automotive market as early as 2008 by supplying USB cables to Delphi. After entering the automotive market, it proposed the parallel development strategy of 'endogenous growth and epitaxial growth', and has become a Tier 1 supplier of auto parts by way of investment, mergers and acquisitions and self-development.

In 2011, Luxshare Precision established Luxshare Precision Industry (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., first developing components businesses like automotive connectors and wiring harnesses; in 2012, Luxshare Precision acquired Fujian JK Wiring Systems Co., Ltd., thereby forging into the automotive connector field, and entered the supply chain of Denso; in 2013, Luxshare Precision further expanded its product lines and customer network and entered the supply chains of German automakers by acquiring Germany's SUK (SUK is a core supplier of plastic parts for door locks of BMW and Mercedes-Benz).



The success in the automotive wiring harness and connector product lines has helped Luxshare Precision to expand other automotive products, and has also offered great assistance for it in intelligent cockpit, intelligent driving and other product lines. In recent years, Luxshare Precision has made a gradual expansion from conventional vehicles to new energy vehicles, for example, it collaborated with RoboSense for a foray into the LiDAR market, and teamed up with Chery to enter the vehicle ODM field.



Luxshare Precision's domain controller business mainly adopts OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and JDM (joint design manufacturer) models, with development ideas similar to consumer electronics. In addition, Luxshare Precision dabbles in other automotive products similar to consumer electronics such as wireless charging by partnering with its major clients.



The competitive edges of automotive electronics OEMs: large-scale delivery experience + vertical integration capability.



For manufacturers that enter the automotive electronics OEM field from different industries or fields, their original genes determine their competitive edges in the field

For automotive Tier 1 suppliers that are engaged in hardware OEM business, their know-how and product R&D capabilities in the automotive industry are their competitive edges that differentiate them from consumer electronics OEM giants.



At present, mainstream automakers in China attach ever more importance to companies with experience in consumer electronics when selecting supply chain partners. In particular, the entry of conventional consumer electronics OEM giants has significantly lowered the hardware design and production threshold of auto parts.



These consumer electronics EMS providers with years of efforts have built up rapid iteration capabilities, developed a sense of cost control, gained an edge in supply chain system, and had quick response capabilities and understanding of the ecosystem in consumer electronics. They can well help OEMs to promote and apply new products and new technologies.



The large-scale delivery experience and vertical integration capability are more in favor of manufacturers to secure automotive electronics OEM orders. Moreover the capabilities of supply chain management, quality and cost control, localized quick response, and technology development are all the focus of attention from customers in the automotive industry chain.



The growth trend of automotive electronics OEMs: develop from assembly and OEM to high value-added R&D and design links.



In recent two years, the price war in the Chinese automotive industry has become increasingly fierce, and OEMs have very extremely controlled and squeezed their costs. For OEMs engaged in automotive electronics assembly and processing, their profit margins will be very limited if they only act as hardware OEMs. As seen in the comparison of gross margin of automotive business between some OEMs in 2022 and 2023, the gross margin of each company's automotive business showed a downward trend in 2023.



For a higher profit margin, some OEMs have worked to develop their product design and R&D capabilities after improving their manufacturing capabilities. They have moved up to the solution design link and even provided overall solutions, thereby gaining more businesses and a say. Because more capabilities are required, they also enjoy a higher gross margin than those which are engaged in OEM business only. Conventional consumer electronics EMS providers such as Flextronics, Quanta, Foxconn, and Luxshare Precision do not stopped at OEM business when making deployments in the intelligent vehicle segment. Instead they improve capabilities and proportion of self-development, and even build in-depth cooperation with automakers.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Overview of Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS Industry

1.1 Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS Model and Development Trends

1.1.1 Emergence of Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS

1.1.2 Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS Model

1.1.3 Development Trends of Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS Model

1.1.4 Purchasing and Processing Methods of Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS Companies

1.2 The Automotive Electronics Market Brings New Opportunities to the EMS Industry

1.2.1 Global Mobile Phone Shipments and Market Share, 2023

1.2.2 The Automotive Electronics Market Has Become A Breakthrough for Consumer Electronics EMS Providers

1.2.3 EMS Providers Have Started Entry into the Automotive Field and Deploy Automotive Electronics

1.3 Automotive Tier 1 Suppliers Start OEM/ODM/EMS Business

1.4 Summary of Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS Companies and Their Layout Strategies



Chapter 2 Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS (by Product)

2.1 Domain controller OEM/ODM/EMS

2.2 LiDAR OEM/ODM/EMS

2.3 Skateboard Chassis OEM/ODM/EMS

2.4 Automotive Seat Components OEM/ODM/EMS

2.5 Vehicle Display Assembly OEM/ODM/EMS

2.6 Vehicle OEM/ODM/EMS

2.7 Vehicle Communication Module OEM/ODM/EMS

2.8 EIC System OEM/ODM/EMS

2.9 Automotive Electronics PCBA OEM/ODM/EMS

2.10 Vehicle Wireless Charging Module OEM/ODM/EMS



Chapter 3 Key Points of Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS

3.1 Growth Paths of Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS Companies

3.2 Competitive Edges of Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS Companies

3.3 Production Barriers to Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS (by Segment)

3.4 Comparison of Revenue and Gross Profit between Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS Companies



Chapter 4 Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS Companies - EMS Providers Transforming from Other Industries

4.1 Foxconn

4.2 Quanta

4.3 Pegatron

4.4 Wistron

4.5 Flextronics

4.6 Universal Scientific Industrial (USI)

4.7 PRIME Technology

4.8 Luxshare Precision

4.9 BYD Electronics

4.10 DBG Technology

4.11 Sunny Optical

4.12 IMI

4.13 MAXWAY

4.14 Longtech

4.15 Jabil

4.16 Compal

4.17 Inventec

4.18 Wingtech Technology

4.19 Huaqin Technology



Chapter 5 Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS Companies - Manufacturers Focusing on Automotive OEM/ODM/EMS

5.1 Wieson Automotive

5.2 Maruhi Electronics

5.3 Magna



Chapter 6 Automotive Electronics OEM/ODM/EMS Companies - Tier 1 Suppliers Engaged in OEM/ODM/EMS Business

6.1 Desay SV

6.2 Hytera

6.3 PATEO CONNECT+

6.4 Foryou Corporation

6.5 Joyson Electronic

6.6 Hangsheng Electronics

