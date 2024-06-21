Europe Books & Magazines Retailers Database 2024 - Rankings and Profiles with All Key Data of National and International Books and Magazines Retail Chains

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Books & Magazines Retailers in Europe" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database is a practical source of information that displays clear rankings and profiles with all key data of national and international books and magazines retail chains.

The retailer profiles feature the name and headquarter address as well as contact details, management (CEO), data on turnover development, shop types, banners, number of stores, website and much other relevant information. Many profiles display store front pictures as well. Multinational retailer profiles feature the head office in each country as well as the local management of the subsidiaries. The retailer rankings per country provide a clear overview of the retailers based on recent turnover data.

The database focuses on European markets such as Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain etc. but many other countries are included as well. Rankings and profiles are given in the same way for all retail companies, sectors and countries. All data are updated frequently by an international research team. The total number of retailers in the database grows as new retailer profiles are added daily.

The database is updated four times a year.

A selection of companies mentioned includes:

FNAC Darty

Martin McCalls

Thalia

Lagardere Travel Retail

Primera

Waterstone's

Weltbild

DBH Group

Libro

Gardner's

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nr1ezt

