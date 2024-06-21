Dental 3D Printing Market is Expected to Grow from 2.5 Billion 2023 to reach 15.9 Billion in 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the dental 3D printing market will attain a value of USD 15.9 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Dental 3D printing has been recognized as a valuable part of modern dentistry practice because of its advanced technology. It helps the dentistry industry by offering products that suit the patient’s needs with the ease and efficiency of 3D printing procedures. This technology is most favorable for the elderly who need dentures and patients of all ages in need of dental care, as dental implants are an easy option, thanks to 3D printing.

Dental 3D Printing Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 2.5 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 15.9 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 26.1 % Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Products & Services, Technology, Application, End Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities CAD/CAM Gaining Traction in The Dental Industry Key Market Drivers Rising Prevalence of Dental Deformities



Hybrid Segment Leads the Market by Offering High Degree of Personalization for Easy Use

The largest share of the global dental 3D printing service market comes from the implantology segment as in this segment there's a need for specially designed dental implants created by 3D printing to replace lost teeth. Due to its long-lasting nature and its resemblance to a real tooth, the use of dental implantation has become more prevalent in the tech world. At the same time, it provides a high degree of personalization as the tailored implants consider the patient's unique anatomy, which will guarantee easy wear and use. Thus, it is efficient and cost-effective for both dental professionals and patients as 3D printed implants speed up the production process,

By Redefining Facial Appearance, Dentures to be the Fastest Growing Segment in the Market

Dentures, also known as "false teeth," are used to replace a patient's lost teeth and restore appearance to near-natural states. This applies to people's appearance and good mouth functioning. It is now possible to produce dentures accurately and with complete customization, thanks to 3D printing. This would impose growth in a continuous flow at a higher rate, as the lifestyle trends pave the way for the consumers to demand dentures developed in a finessed and attractive manner in the years ahead. We can deliver dentures with an exactly matching shape of the patient's mouth to offer increased comfort and effective vitality with the use of 3D CAD technology.

North America Leading the Dental 3D Printing Market Due to Increasing Dental Conditions

North America held a higher market share across the world in 2023. Due to an increase in dental condition cases and the high adoption rate for technologically advanced products, the region needs many dental prostheses, making it the highest consumer of 3D printing of dental implants. Today, thirty-six million individuals in the USA are edentulous, and one hundred and twenty million Americans have at least one missing tooth, of which ninety percent require dentures. Dental bridges and removable dentures are still in great demand among those people who have lost one or two teeth.

Drivers

Dental Industry has Shifted Towards Cosmetic Dentistry

Rising Prevalence of Dental Deformities

Rise in Toothlessness Among Older Adults

Restraints

High Operating Cost Due & Capital Investment

Limited Options

Concerns Regarding Accuracy and Quality of Printed Dental Services

Prominent Players in Dental 3D Printing Market

The following are the Top Dental 3D Printing Companies

3D Systems

Stratasys

Carbon, Inc.

EnvisionTEC

DWS Systems

Formlabs

Prodways Group

Renishaw

Sisma S.p.A.

Tethon 3D

Key Questions Answered in Dental 3D Printing Market Report

What was the market dental 3D printing market in 2023?

What are the strategies followed by the dental 3D printing market players?

What are the restraints in dental 3D printing market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for better data security, rising adoption of Blockchain and IoT technologies, increasing use of decentralized systems in different industry verticals), restraints (interoperability issues with legacy systems, complexities in integration with existing infrastructure, concerns regarding scalability of gas cleaning technologies systems), and opportunities (growing demand for data monetization, rising demand for transparent yet trusted transactions), influencing the growth of dental 3D printing market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the dental 3D printing market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

