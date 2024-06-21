Global Endoprosthesis Market Size To Exceed USD 67.58 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 11.10%

New York, United States , June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Endoprosthesis Market Size is to Grow from USD 23.58 Billion in 2023 to USD 67.58 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 11.10% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4599

An artificial device called an endoprosthesis is inserted inside the body to replace a missing body part. During surgery, an endoprosthesis a prosthetic joint is placed to replace a fractured joint. The joints that require surgery the most frequently are the shoulder, knee, and hip. Replacing the entire joint is known as total joint replacement or TEP. Prosthetic joint replacement is usually beneficial for patients with severe types of arthritis or other joint problems. The pain persisted despite taking medicines, and cautious non-surgical treatment did not relieve the discomfort. An endoprosthesis usually means a long-term fix for the problem with the affected joint, since total knee or hip replacements might last for 20 years or more in some cases. The need for endoprosthesis, including pacemakers, heart valves, and stents, is being driven by the rise in cardiovascular disease cases, including coronary artery disease and heart valve diseases. Moreover, it is anticipated that the global aging population, which is more susceptible to orthopedic conditions, osteoporosis, osteopenia, and osteoarthritis, will increase the demand for endoprosthesis implants. Furthermore, continued technological improvement results in higher success rates, lower risk, shorter recovery times, and the creation of patient-specific, personalized implants is impeding market expansion. However, the high cost of endoprosthesis implants, like knee implants and cardiac stents, is a major barrier to the market's expansion, especially in developing nations. Additionally, the acquisition rate is constrained in several countries by stringent reimbursement guidelines about the exorbitant costs of endoprosthesis implants. Patients may not be able to receive such therapies due to issues with endoprosthesis implant processes, such as implant rejection, implant failure, infections, etc.

Browse key industry insights spread across 246 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Endoprosthesis Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Knee, Hip, Shoulder, Elbow, Finger/Hand, and Ankle/Foot), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Clinics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4599

The knee segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on the product, the global endoprosthesis market is segmented into knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, finger/hand, and ankle/foot. Among these, the knee segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Knee replacement surgery is becoming more and more necessary due to the alarmingly high rate of obesity and the rapidly aging population. The age range of 55 to 64 has the highest annual incidence of osteoarthritis in the knee in the United States, according to the Arthritis Foundation.

The hospitals segment dominates the global endoprosthesis market during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global endoprosthesis market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics. Among these, the hospitals segment dominates the global endoprosthesis market during the forecast period. Hospitals, which are the primary hubs for intricate medical procedures and treatments, account for a sizeable portion of the market's customers. They offer a variety of orthopedic surgeries using endoprostheses, along with specialized surgical facilities equipped to handle these treatments.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4599

North America dominates the market with the highest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share over the forecast period. The growing number of elderly people and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses in North America are blamed for the market's growth. Over the course of the projection period, the area is expected to continue to dominate due to several factors, including advantageous reimbursement policies, rising incidence of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, well-established healthcare facilities, and a high rate of adoption of cutting-edge technological equipment. Over the anticipated period, these elements propel the endoprosthesis market in the North America region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The expansion of the Asia Pacific market can be ascribed to the growing consciousness of endoprosthesis implants and the improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing nations like China and India. As a result, it is anticipated that local market expansion can rise in step with rising healthcare costs and hospital visits. In addition, the endoprosthesis market in India grew at the fastest rate in the Asia-Pacific region, while the endoprosthesis market in China held the largest market share. Over the anticipated period, these elements propel the endoprosthesis market in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global endoprosthesis market are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew, Medacta International SA, MicroPort Orthopedics, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker, Corin Ltd, Exactech, inc., Baumer S.A., Medtronic, BD, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, and Other Key Players.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4599

Recent Developments

In April 2022, the successful completion of the first lumbar fusion procedure in the United States was announced by Medacta International SA. The procedure was accomplished by utilizing the M.U.S.T Pedicle Screw System in conjunction with NextAR Spine, an AR-based surgical application with intraoperative guidance in spine surgery, removed CE and FDA clearance.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global endoprosthesis market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Endoprosthesis Market, By Product

Knee

Hip

Shoulder

Elbow

Finger/Hand

Ankle/Foot

Global Endoprosthesis Market, By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Global Endoprosthesis Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Empty Capsules Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Gelatin and Non-Gelatin), By Functionality (Immediate-Release, Sustained-Release, Delayed Release, and Others), By Therapeutic Application (Vitamin & Dietary Supplements, Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs, Cardiac Therapy Drugs, Antacids & Anti-flatulent preparations, and Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Cosmetic, Reference Laboratories, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Skin Rash Treatment Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Skin Rash Type (Contact Dermatitis, Eczema, Psoriasis, Hives, Viral, and Others), By Treatment Type (Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressants, Antihistamines, Antifungals, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

Global Mineral Supplements Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Formulation (Powder, Capsule & Tablets, Liquid, and Others), By Product (Calcium, and Magnesium), By End-use (Men, Women, and Children), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

Global Nasal Spray Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Corticosteroids, salt water solutions, Topical Decongestants, Antihistamine, and Others), By Application (Nasal Allergies, Cold Asthma, and Others), By Age Group (Pediatric and Adults), By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter