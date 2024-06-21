$4 Billion Carbon Fiber Textiles Market Outlook, 2030: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis Featuring Saertex Group, Sigmatex, Vectoply, Chomarat, and BGF Industries

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Fiber Textile Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis (2024-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carbon fiber textile market is expected to reach an estimated $4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lightweight and high performance composite materials in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace/defense, and construction industries. The future of the global carbon fiber textile market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace and defense, construction, consumer goods end uses.

Features of Carbon Fiber Textile Market

Market Size Estimates: Carbon fiber textile market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, product type, and region

Regional Analysis: Carbon fiber textile market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use, product type, and regions for the carbon fiber textile market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the carbon fiber textile market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global carbon fiber textile market by end use, product type, and region.

Carbon Fiber Textile Market Insights

Wind energy will remain the largest end use by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to higher strength and stiffness properties.

Woven textile will remain the largest segment due to its wide application area in transportation, aerospace/defense, and wind energy industries. The non-woven textile is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its better drapability, optimization in component design, and de-lamination resistance.

Europe is expected to remain the largest region due to presence of leading carbon fiber composite component manufacturers and RoW is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing end use industries in the region.

Regional Insights: Europe Expected to Remain the Largest Region

United States: American companies like Hexcel Corporation and Toray Industries are investing in carbon fiber textile production for aerospace and automotive applications. Initiatives such as the National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI) drive research and development in advanced materials, including carbon fiber textiles. Government support through programs like the Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA) consortium accelerates market growth.

China: Chinese manufacturers including Weihai Guangwei Composites and Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd. are expanding carbon fiber textile production capacities to meet domestic and international demand. Government initiatives promoting innovation in high-tech industries and advanced materials drive market expansion. The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) supports the development of carbon fiber textile technologies.

Germany: German firms like SGL Carbon and BMW Group are at the forefront of carbon fiber textile research and application. Government initiatives promoting innovation in lightweight materials and sustainable transportation drive market growth. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy provides funding for research and development in carbon fiber textile technologies.

Japan: Japanese companies such as Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation and Toray Industries, Inc. are investing in carbon fiber textile production for automotive and industrial applications. Government initiatives promoting carbon fiber technology as a key component of lightweighting strategies drive market expansion. The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) supports research and development in advanced materials, including carbon fiber textiles.

South Korea: South Korean manufacturers like Hyosung Corporation and Kolon Industries are expanding carbon fiber textile production to cater to global demand. Government initiatives promoting technological innovation and industrial competitiveness drive market growth. The South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy (MOTIE) supports research and development in carbon fiber textile technologies.

Emerging Trends in the Carbon Fiber Textile Market



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes strategic collaborations between automotive part manufacturers and carbon fiber producers, increasing length of wind turbine blades demands high performance composites, and development of new methods suitable for mass production.

Recent Developments in Carbon Fiber Textiles

Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Building Materials: With increasing awareness of energy conservation and sustainability, there's a growing demand for energy-efficient building materials like low-e glass. This trend is driven by regulations promoting energy-efficient construction and consumer preferences for green buildings.

Advancements in Coating Technologies: Manufacturers of low-e glass are investing in research and development to enhance the performance of their coatings. New coating technologies are being developed to improve solar control, thermal insulation, and visible light transmission properties of low-e glass.

Focus on Smart Glass Solutions: Integration of low-e coatings with smart glass technologies is gaining traction in the market. Smart glass products, such as electrochromic and thermochromic glass, combined with low-e coatings, offer dynamic control over light and heat transmission, contributing to energy savings and occupant comfort.

Expansion of Low-e Glass Applications: Low-e glass is being increasingly used in various applications beyond traditional windows, such as facades, curtain walls, and skylights. This expansion is driven by advancements in manufacturing techniques, allowing for larger and more complex glass configurations with low-e coatings.

Regional Market Dynamics: Market dynamics for low-e glass vary by region, influenced by factors such as building codes, climate conditions, and construction trends. In regions with extreme climates, there's higher demand for low-e glass with superior thermal insulation properties.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classification

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Global Carbon Fiber Textile Trends and Forecast

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Textile by End Use

3.3.1: Transportation

3.3.2: Marine

3.3.3: Wind Energy

3.3.4: Aerospace and Defense

3.3.5: Construction

3.3.6: Consumer goods

3.3.7: Others

3.4: Global Carbon Fiber Textile by Product Type

3.4.1: Woven Textiles

3.4.2: Non-Woven Textiles



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Carbon Fiber Textile by Region

4.2: North American Carbon Fiber Textile Market

4.3: European Carbon Fiber Textile Market

4.4: APAC Carbon Fiber Textile Market

4.5: RoW Carbon Fiber Textile Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Carbon Fiber Textile by End Use

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Carbon Fiber Textile by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Carbon Fiber Textile by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Carbon Fiber Textile Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion

6.3.3: Mergers and Acquisitions



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Saertex Group

7.2: Sigmatex (UK) Ltd.

7.3: VECTOPLY CORPORATION

7.4: Chomarat

7.5: BGF Industries

7.6: SGL Carbon

7.7: Hexcel

7.8: SELCOM S.r.l

7.9: Toray Industries, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2nrr19

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.