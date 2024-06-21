Annual General Meeting of Ice Fish Farm AS completed

The Annual General Meeting of Ice Fish Farm AS was held today on 21 June 2024 at 14:00 hours (CEST) with approximately 80.51% of all shares entitled to vote present either in person or by proxy. All resolutions were approved in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors, including the new business name and a board authorization to increase the share capital by issuance of new shares by up to NOK 1,222,612.49.

A copy of the minutes is attached to this notice, as well as the attendance list and voting protocol.

Contacts: Guðmundur Gíslason, CEO of ICE FISH FARM AS: +354 8960426

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Ice Fish Farm:

Ice Fish Farm is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo. The company is the 100% owner of Fiskeldi Austfjarða ehf., the leading farming company in Iceland with its head office in Eskifjörður. The Company is fully integrated with control over all parts of the value chain.

See https://www.icefishfarm.is for more information about the Company.

Attachment