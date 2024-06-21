Global Ground Calcium Carbonate Market Size To Exceed USD 50.19 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.94%

New York, United States , June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ground Calcium Carbonate Market Size Expected to Grow from USD 28.18 Billion in 2023 to USD 50.19 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4582

Calcium carbonate is produced from calcium ores including calcite, aragonite, and limestone, and it is also found naturally in egg shells, pearls, and seashells. It can be found in cleaning products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements. Calcium carbonate is widely utilized in a variety of medical purposes, including calcium supplements, antacids, pharmaceuticals, and toothpaste. Nutritional deficiencies and digestive diseases are on the rise worldwide as sedentary lifestyles and poor diets gain popularity. This increases the demand for calcium supplements and antacids containing calcium carbonate. Calcium carbonate-based polymers are both disposable and biodegradable, making them a great choice for delivering genes, enzymes, and drugs. These nanoparticles have been studied for their therapeutic applications, including antibacterial agents, gene delivery to cancer cells, and cancer drug administration. These prospective applications provide various opportunities for future growth in the calcium carbonate market. However, the rising cost of moving calcium carbonate from one region to another is expected to have a negative impact on the calcium carbonate market over the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 190 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Ground Calcium Carbonate Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC), Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)), By End-User (Paper, Plastic, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Agriculture, Chemical, Construction, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4582

The ground calcium carbonate (GCC) segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global ground calcium carbonate market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the type, the global ground calcium carbonate market is categorized into ground calcium carbonate (GCC), precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC). Among these, the ground calcium carbonate (GCC) segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global ground calcium carbonate market during the anticipation timeframe. The product's advantages, such as its low cost and outstanding illumination, are driving the growth of GCC-based fillers. GCC is often used in adhesive and sealant applications. It is used to control shrinkage and save money during manufacturing. It contributes to the product's physical strength, viscosity, and other properties in a range of formulations.

The paints & coatings segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the end user, the global ground calcium carbonate market is categorized into paper, plastic, paints & coatings, adhesives and sealants, agriculture, chemical, construction, and others. Among these, the paints & coatings segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe. Paints and coatings with ultrafine calcium carbonate have a spatial steric impact. When ultrafine calcium carbonate is added to paint, the relatively dense lithopone remains suspended instead of sinking to the bottom. It can enhance the whiteness and luster of the paint film while retaining its coverage capabilities.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4582

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global ground calcium carbonate market over the anticipation timeframe.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global ground calcium carbonate market over the anticipation timeframe. China, India, and the South Asian countries use the most paper in the region. Also, the growth of the e-commerce industry in India and China has boosted demand for corrugated packaging. Paper packaging is also used in the food, healthcare, education, stationery, and personal care sectors. All of these factors are pushing up the need for paper in the region.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the global ground calcium carbonate market during the anticipation timeframe. GCC is used in paints and coatings as a functional filler and pigment extender to improve opacity, durability, and rheological properties. The demand for architectural coatings, industrial coatings, and other surface finishing applications in the United States and Canada promotes GCC use in this market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global ground calcium carbonate market are Chemical & Mineral Industries Pvt. Ltd, GLC Minerals, Gulshan Polyols Ltd, Huber Engineered Materials, Imerys, Kemipex, Lhoist, Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Company, Newpark Resources Inc., OKUTAMA KOGYO CO. LTD, Omya AG, Provale Holding SA, SCHAEFER KALK GmbH & Co. KG., Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd, Sibelco, Others, and others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4582

Recent Developments

In August 2022, Cimbar Resources Inc. announced the completion of the acquisition of Imerys Carbonates USA Inc.'s calcium carbonate production assets in Sahuarita, Arizona, in order to diversify its portfolio and support its goal of supplying a diversified variety of goods to clients across numerous locations.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global ground calcium carbonate market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Ground Calcium Carbonate Market, By Type

Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

Global Ground Calcium Carbonate Market, By End User

Paper

Plastic

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Agriculture

Chemical

Construction

Others

Global Ground Calcium Carbonate Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Forms (Slurry, Liquid, Crystal powder, and Others), By Grade (Feed, Food, Technical, Pharmaceutical and Others), By End-Use (Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Flue Gas Treatment, Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals, Detergents & Cleaning Agents, Hemodialysis, Agriculture, Chemicals, Textile, and others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Copper Foil Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Electrodeposited Copper Foil, Rolled Copper Foil), By Application (Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, Electromagnetic Shielding, Others), By Thickness (Standard Thickness, Other Thickness), By End-Users (Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Equipment, Medical, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Glue Laminated Timber Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Straight Beams, Curved Beams, Columns, and Trusses), By Glue Type (Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Urea Formaldehyde, Polyurethane, and Epoxy), By End-Use (Floor and Roof Beams, Replacement, Household Framing, Window & Door Headers, Supporting Columns, Ridge & Curved Beams, and Others), and By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial Construction, Bridges and Infrastructure, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Sulphur Pastilles Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Sulphur 90%, Sulphur 85%), By Process (Prilling/Pelletizing, Extrusion), By Application (Agriculture, Chemical Processing, Rubber Processing, Pharmaceuticals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter