Gabelli Funds Portfolio Managers to Present at Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago June 26-27

RYE, N.Y., June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds (“GAMCO”) (OTCQX: GAMI) announced today that it will be the Principal Sponsor of the Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago for the second consecutive year. Two Portfolio Managers, John Belton and Tony Bancroft, will present at the conference on June 26th and 27th, respectively.



John Belton, CFA, a Managing Director of Growth Equities and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) will present at 10:45 am CT on Wednesday June 26th during a session entitled: Investing in Generative AI, Identifying Winners & Separating Hype from Reality. John Belton joined Gabelli as Managing Director for Growth Equities in January 2024.

Lieutenant Colonel G. Anthony (Tony) Bancroft, USMCR, team leader and Portfolio Manager of the Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF (GCAD), will present on Insights on the Commercial Aviation and Defense Spending Landscape at 10:15 am CT on Thursday June 27th. LtCol Bancroft joined Gabelli Funds in 2009 after serving as an F/A-18 Hornet fighter pilot with the United States Marine Corps.



About GCAD

The Fund is a non-diversified, open-end management investment company whose primary investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80%, of its assets in U.S. exchange-listed common and preferred stocks of companies that meet the Fund’s guidelines for aerospace and defense. Your investment in the Fund is not guaranteed and you could lose some or all of the amount you invested. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

About GGRW

The Fund is a diversified, open-end management investment company whose primary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Fund will primarily invest in common stocks of companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of innovation. The Adviser defines “innovation” as the introduction of new technologies, products or services that redefines how businesses operate. The Fund seeks to invest in companies whose prospects for earnings growth remain undervalued. Your investment in the Fund is not guaranteed and you could lose some or all of the amount you invested. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

