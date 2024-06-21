Rubicon Recovery Center Focuses on Building a Comprehensive Family Program to Support Addiction Recovery

Watchung, NJ, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Recovery Center is passionate about helping addiction victims find the right path toward recovery, sobriety, and societal reintegration. This focus continues to shape the addiction recovery center’s plans as it announces it is building a comprehensive family program to support addiction recovery patients.

The comprehensive family program will provide added support to addiction recovery victims by integrating family sessions into their treatment. Speaking on the importance of family involvement in addiction treatment and recovery, the center’s spokesperson noted that it offers additional support to addiction victims while also educating more people about addiction and how they can help loved ones beat the challenge.

Reiterating the importance of family support, the spokesperson noted that family involvement in addiction treatment also creates an open environment for addiction victims to share their struggles with the people who matter the most to them. By learning and knowing more about addiction and addiction treatment, family members can also be on the lookout for common signs of progress or regression, thus further improving the chances of their loved ones remaining sober.

Rubicon Recovery Center noted that its family program will work with other drug rehabilitation Watchung therapies to deliver much-needed results to clients and patients. Community members seeking help for themselves or their loved ones will also have access to a range of solutions, including an outpatient treatment program designed to allow flexibility while delivering personalized treatment and support to clients.

Those needing more intensive intervention care will have access to an intensive outpatient program designed to fit into their daily lives. The drug rehabilitation Watchung center also offers a partial hospitalization program which serves as a middle ground between outpatient and inpatient treatment while offering immense benefits to clients and patients who require intensive treatment but have other commitments they cannot fully step away from.

Welcoming addiction victims to leverage their clinically proven approach to addiction treatment, the center’s spokesperson highlighted their steps to addiction care which includes showing real care and compassion laced with confidentiality. Patients can also expect to enjoy personalized recommendations based on their struggles and available treatments that can help them address addiction challenges.

Rubicon Recovery Center prides itself on its combination of compassionate staff and clinically proven treatment therapies. Patients can expect to experience group counseling and therapy, individual counseling and therapy, neurofeedback therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), as well as Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT).

The addiction treatment facility is open to all community members as well as patients far and near looking for effective addiction treatment against Adderall, alcohol, benzodiazepine, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, meth, opioid, and Xanax.

About Rubicon Recovery Center

Rubicon Recovery Center offers clinically proven addiction treatment programs aimed at helping clients live a sober life. They are also launching a family program to enhance addiction support and improve education on the topic.

