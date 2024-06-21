Questex’s Sensors Converge 2024 Brings Thousands of Engineering Professionals Together to Explore the Latest Design and Devices Transforming the Future of Electronics

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next week, Questex’s Sensors Converge , North America’s largest electronics event for design engineers, takes place June 24-26 for three days in Santa Clara, CA. Sensors Converge will deliver thousands of attendees, more than 135 speakers, and over 200 exhibitors providing the latest education, technology, and networking to transform the future of electronics through sensing, processing, and connectivity. Register here .



Sensors Converge offers an impressive lineup of more than 130 esteemed speakers and offers a dynamic educational experience comprised of over 80 sessions, including keynotes, lightning talks, leader’s roundtables, demos, fireside chats, and interactive panels.

Six Pre-Conference Workshops offer deep dive education in the following areas:

Challenges and Opportunities for Printed, Flexible, Stretchable, and Functional/E-Fabric Sensors and Sensor-Based Systems: New Platforms Enabling Novel Solutions for IoT and Wearable Applications.

Unlocking the IoT with TinyML and LoRaWAN

Auto Tech - Driving Automotive Technology Forward

Examining the Impacts of AI in the Design & Development of Electronics

Rust for C Programmers

Sensorizing With MEMS: Exploring the Latest in Products, Design, and Manufacturing

Conference program highlights:

Blue River Technology CEO, Willy Pell who will deliver a keynote presentation “One Chance Per Year: Why AgTech Innovation Matters to Every Person on The Planet”

Vijay Sankaran, VP & Chief Technology Officer, Johnson Controls will deliver the keynote “The AI Revolution in Smart Buildings”

Christpher Savoie, Founder & CEO of Zapata AI will present the keynote “Keynote: Industrial Generative AI for Sensor Intelligence: Enterprise Use Cases for Real-time Sensor Data on the Edge”

A Partner Keynote from STMicroelectronics on improving the lives of people through sensors with Matteo Fusi, Product Marketing Director, MEMS Sensors Actuators, STMicroelectronics

Fierce Electronics Editor Matt Hamblen will have a fireside chat with Scott Bukofsky, Director of Capabilities, CHIPS National Semiconductor Technology Center Program

Women in Electronics CEO and Founder, Jackie Mattox, will host a special session entitled Leveling Up: Leading with Confidence, Strength, and Purpose

WISE Women In Sensors & Electronics Panel on Designing for Women’s Health - The Key to Femtech Success featuring Monica Highfill, Executive Committee Member, Founding Director, Highfill Health, Stacy Salvi, Vice President, Movano, Maike Scharp, Deputy Director, Foundation Strategy, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Michele Wispelwey, CEO & Co-Founder, Femgevity Health

Auto Tech Council will host a Startup Review, featuring several young companies working in sensor solutions who will present to a group of innovation scouts from major auto manufacturers, vendors, distributors and investors

View the complete agenda here .

Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors & Electronics, said, “We are excited to bring the design engineering community together next week in Santa Clara. The increased attendance from engineering management and OEMs and end-users is impressive. We’re excited for everyone to experience some of our new programs and event features onsite, it’s going to be a great event.”

Sensors Converge offers a multitude of networking opportunities to enrich the experience including:

VIP Reception

Networking Roundtables

Expo Floor Reception with live music from The Midnight Ramblerz - a Bay Area rock band hailing out of San Jose, California

The Official Sensors Converge Mobile App with AI Powered Matchmaking Capabilities

Industry Hub with lunch roundtable discussions

Industry Meetups in various areas including Auto/Autonomous/EVs, Women in Tech, Smart Everything, Industrial & Manufacturing, Next Gen Engineers



Sensors Converge sponsors include: STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, TDK Invensense Amphenol, Digikey, Murata, Microchip, Mouser Electronics, Win Source Electronics, Kore Wireless, Figaro, Newracom, Texas Instruments, Tadiran Batteries. View the complete exhibitor list here.

