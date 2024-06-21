Investigation Into Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTE) Announced byHolzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aerovate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AVTE) complied with federal securities laws. On June 17, 2024, Aerovate announced topline results from the Phase 2b portion of the Phase 2b/Phase 3 Inhaled Imatinib Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Clinical Trial and stated that “the study did not meet its primary endpoint for improvement in pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PVR”) compared to placebo for any of the studied doses or show meaningful improvements in the secondary endpoint of change in six minute walk distance.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



