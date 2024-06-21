Publicis Conseil named Agency of the Year

at the 71st Cannes Lions Festival

June, 21, 2024 – Paris – Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40]

With 2 grand prix and 16 Lions on iconic brands like Renault, Orange, AXA, BNPP, and Darty, Publicis Conseil, founding agency of Publicis Groupe, has been recognized as the Cannes Lions Agency of the Year.

Led by Chief Creative Officer Marco Venturelli, and Agathe Bousquet, President of Publicis France, Publicis Conseil is France’s #1 agency. It ranked second globally at last year’s Cannes Lion Festival and built on that momentum over the past 12 months to take the top spot in 2024.

Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Groupe, commented:

“Seeing Publicis Conseil, our group’s mother agency, named as Agency of the Year at the Cannes Lions is a very proud moment for me, Maurice Lévy and everyone at Publicis. It took almost 100 years and over 820km for a hot shop founded in Montmartre by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet to make its way to the Palais des Festivals to receive this incredibly special honour. We are particularly proud to get this recognition for outstanding campaigns that have been seen and loved across France, with some of our biggest and most iconic clients, many of whom have been partnering with us for decades. I’d like to thank each of them for always pushing us to raise the creative bar, Marco and the teams for going above and beyond that challenge every day, and Agathe for her outstanding leadership”.

