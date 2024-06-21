Rethink Dominates at 71st Annual Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

CANNES, France, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rethink, the most awarded, leading independent creative agency in the industry has been named the 2024 Cannes Lions Independent Network of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year, Strategic Agency of the Year, and Engagement Agency of the Year. Rethink earned a total of 25 awards (5 Golds, 8 Silvers, 12 Bronzes, 23 shortlists) and most notably, a Grand Prix in effectiveness for its Heinz Campaign brand platform.



These wins come on the heels of the agency’s most recent 2024 accolades including being named Campaign US Global Independent Agency of the Year, The One Club’s Independent Agency of the Year, securing 34 pencils in total from The One Show and being named Independent Agency of the Year by the ANDYs Awards. In addition, Rethink has won eight Gold Clio’s and was named Independent Agency of the Year.

Awarded Cannes Lions work from Rethink includes the following campaigns:

It Has To Be Heinz

Coors Lights Out

Heinz Ketchup & Seemingly Ranch

Heinz Fraud

Smack For Heinz

UberEats Horror Codes

Epidemic Sound Feel It. Find It.

Molson See My Name

Heinz A.I.



“Our commitment to our people and clients is that they’ll do the best work of their careers at Rethink,” said Aaron Starkman, Global CCO and Partner of Rethink. “In September, we set an ambitious goal for Cannes: 'Independent Network of the Year.' Achieving this required detailed planning and involvement from every department at Rethink. This recognition stands as a testament to the hard work, creativity, and dedication of our entire team and we couldn't be prouder of what we accomplished together at Cannes."

About Rethink

Founded in 1999, and with offices in New York, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, Rethink is the most awarded global agency. Rethink is the #1 Independent Agency and Network of the Year at the 2024 Cannes Lions, the 2024 Clio Independent Agency of the Year 2024, the 2024 One Show Independent Agency of the Year, the 2024 Campaign Global Independent Agency of the Year, the 2024 Andy Awards Independent Agency of the Year, and holds the #1 spot on WARC’s 2024 Global Independent Agency ranking. Rethink was named AdAge’s 2023 Creative Agency of the Year, the Cannes Lion 2023 Creative Strategy Agency of the Year, and was ranked Effies Agency of the Year from 2020 to 2022. Rethink has been recognized as Strategy Magazine’s Agency of the Year for five years running, and is Canada’s top ranked agency according to the Strategy Agency of the Year Report Card. For more, visit rethinkideas.com .

