B2Gold Announces Voting Results from its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Thursday, June 20, 2024. A total of 845,972,994 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 64.75% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.



Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items of business before the Meeting. The eight director nominees listed in B2Gold’s Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) dated May 8, 2024, were elected as directors of B2Gold to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below:

Name Total Votes in Favour Total Votes Withheld Kevin Bullock 772,703,200 9,087,387 Kelvin Dushnisky 681,885,576 99,905,010 Clive Johnson 748,414,975 33,375,611 Liane Kelly 769,260,584 12,530,002 Jerry Korpan 750,803,133 30,987,453 Thabile Makgala 776,162,131 5,628,452 Lisa Pankratz 773,279,348 8,511,239 Robin Weisman 774,696,968 7,093,618





The resolutions to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company and to approve certain matters relating to the Company’s Stock Option Plan were approved with 97.20% and 95.92%, respectively, of votes cast in favour.

The resolution regarding the Advisory Vote on the Company’s approach to Executive Compensation was approved with 96.47% of votes cast in favour.

A report on all items of business voted on at the Meeting will be filed on Sedar+ at www.sedarplus.com.

