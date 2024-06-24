Lleida.net's sales increase 9% in the first five months of 2024, reaching 7.93 million euros

Madrid, 24 June. - Lleida.net (OTCQX:LLEIF) (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) recorded sales of 7.93 million euros in the first five months of 2024. This figure is already nine percent higher than in May 2023, when it posted EUR 7.24 million.

Between January and May this year, the company's gross margin amounted to 4.22 million euros, slightly higher than in the same period of 2023.

As of May 31, 2024, EBITDA already stands at 1.165 million euros, or 396 percent above the 235,000 euros it posted in the first five months of 2023. Operating profit, as of the end of May, is 296,000 euros, or 148 per cent higher than at the same time last year.

Similarly, Profit before tax was 198,000 euros, compared to a loss of 666,000 euros at the same point last year.

These results are the consequence of the strict execution of the Integral Recovery Plan, which the company announced last November after several quarters of losses.

The objective of this Plan, which included staff and subsidiary cuts and a strategic shift to a new production model, is to ensure a rapid return to profitability and reduce net financial debt.

At the end of the year, the company announced changes to "return to positive cash flow from the beginning of 2024", as it is doing.

"We have started 2024 very strong and these results are an example that the measures we took at the end of last year, although tough, are allowing us to return to making money and increasing the value of the company," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO of Lleida.net.

In the first five months of the year, four of the company's five business lines saw an increase in sales.

In particular, the certified electronic notification line, which grew by 24 per cent to 869,000 euros, and SMS Wholesale, which grew by 25 per cent to over three million euros, stand out.

The company, founded in 1995, has been listed on five international stock exchanges since 2015. It has accumulated a total of 310 patents in more than 60 countries for its innovations in the field of certified electronic signature, notification and contracting.





SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.