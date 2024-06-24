24 June 2024

Corporate Announcement No. 53/2024

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S



On 24 June 2024, Jyske Realkredit A/S held an extraordinary general meeting. Managing Director Per Skovhus resigns as a member of the Supervisory Board. The general meeting approved the Supervisory Board's motion to elect Morten Lykke, Credit Director, as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Subsequently the Supervisory Board consists of Niels Erik Jakobsen, Managing Director, Lars Waalen Sandberg, Director, Peter Schleidt, Managing Director, Morten Lykke, Credit Director, Kim Henriksen and Steen Brastrup Clasen, the latter two elected by the employees. At the meeting of the Supervisory Board after the general meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Niels Erik Jakobsen as its Chairman and Lars Waalen Sandberg as its Deputy Chairman.

Yours faithfully

Jyske Realkredit A/S

Niels Erik Jakobsen

Chairman of the Supervisory Board