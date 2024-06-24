Medical Textiles Monthly Newsletter Service: Updates of Textiles and Nonwovens for Medical, Hygiene and Healthcare Applications

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Textiles - Monthly Newsletter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical Textiles is a monthly update on the use of textiles and nonwovens for medical, hygiene and healthcare applications - one of the fastest-growing sectors of the technical textiles industry.

Each issue covers technical developments in materials and applications - fibres, yarns and fabrics, equipment, surgical and orthopaedic applications, dental uses and hygiene - together with standards, market and industry news.

Medical Textiles is essential reading for the fibre and textile industry, medical researchers, and the medical devices and diagnostics products industry.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8367zj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.