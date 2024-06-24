Stem Cell Therapy Market to Hit $63.23 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 22.6%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Stem Cell Therapy Market size was valued at US$ 15.15 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 63.23 Billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6% from 2024 to 2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Advanced research that is expanding understanding of stem cell biology and improving differentiation methods is increasing the success rate of stem cell therapies and driving their adoption. Researchers are optimizing protocols for isolating, processing, storing and administering different types of stem cells. Cell culture techniques are being enhanced to achieve higher viability and purer stem cell populations with defined characteristics.



Market Dynamics:

The market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing stem cell banking. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 6 in 10 adults in the U.S. suffer from at least one chronic disease. These include heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis. Stem cell therapy is increasingly being used for regenerating damaged tissues and treating chronic diseases. Additionally, growing awareness regarding the therapeutic potential of stem cells is also propelling the stem cell therapy market growth.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $15.15 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $63.23 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Cell Source, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing Manufacturing Facility Expansion by Key Market Players



• Increasing Inorganic Growth Strategies among Key Market Players Restraints & Challenges • Limited Awareness Regarding Treatment Options



• High Cost Associated With Stem Cell Therapy

Market Trends:

Advancements in regenerative medicine is one of the key trends being witnessed in the stem cell therapy market. Companies are investing heavily in R&D activities to develop advanced stem cell based treatment options. For instance, in July 2022, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced plans to establish a new research center in Cambridge, U.K. focusing on developing transformative stem cell therapies. Growing adoption of umbilical cord blood stem cells is another major trend. Umbilical cord blood is a rich source of stem cells and banks are promoting cord blood banking for future therapeutic use or for other family members.

Market Opportunities:

The adult stem cells segment held the largest market share of around 45% in 2024, owing to the ability of adult stem cells to divide and differentiate into specialized cell types. Adult stem cells can differentiate into wide variety of cells as compared to embryonic and induced pluripotent stem cells.

The musculoskeletal disorders application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis is expected to drive the demand for stem cell therapies to treat these conditions.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global stem cell therapy market size was valued at US$ 15.15 Bn in 2024 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031, driven by increasing funding for stem cell research and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of cell source, the adult stem cells segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for around 45% of the market share in 2024 owing to the ability of adult stem cells to differentiate into a variety of cell types.

Based on application, the musculoskeletal disorders segment dominated the market in 2024 and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population prone to conditions like osteoarthritis.

Regionally, North America held the largest revenue share in 2024 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the strong presence of key players and rising stem cell research activities in the region.

Key players operating in the stem cell therapy market include Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Kolon TissueGene, Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Anterogen Co. Ltd., Pharmicell Co., Inc. These players are focused on adopting collaboration and expansion strategies to strengthen their market position.

Recent Developments:

In August 2023, Aspen Neuroscience, announced that it had received an approval from US. Food and Drug Administration to launch a clinical trial of ANPD001, an experimental stem cell therapy designed to replace the nerve cells that are lost in Parkinson’s disease.

In October 2022, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, announced that it had received a five-years, US$ 8 million grant from California’s stem cell agency to launch an innovative new clinic that will expand patients access to stem cell and gene therapies, increase research and training in regenerative medicine, foster greater collaboration with eight similar clinics across the state and help educate the people about stem cell and related therapies.

Detailed Segmentation-



By Cell Source:

Adult Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Embryonic Stem Cells

Others

By Application:

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wounds and Injuries

Cancer

Autoimmune Disorders

Others



By End User:

Hospitals

Cell Banks

Academic and Research Institutes



By Region:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



