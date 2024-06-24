Indian Premier League Business Analysis Report 2024 Featuring Tata Group, My11Circle, Angel One, RuPay, and CEAT Tyres

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of the Indian Premier League 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An analysis of the Indian Premier League 2024, including a look at the competitions sponsorship, attendances and tickets, media landscape, kit supplier sponsorship, and team sponsorship analysis.



The media revenue in the Indian subcontinent is worth collectively over $1.2 billion annually. Viacom18 media rights deal with the IPL covers the 2023-2028 period, worth an estimated $609.16 million. Star, the pay-tv broadcasters, have acquired the domestic TV rights in the Indian subcontinent. The five-year deal, which begun in 2023, has an estimated annual value of $604.21 million.

Alongside Viacom18, Sky have the media rights in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The 2024 IPL is estimated to generate $99.31 million from sponsorship deals. The 2024 IPL's top sponsorship deal in terms of annual value is the tournament's 5-year deal with Tata Group, who are also the tournament's title sponsor. Both My11Circle and Angle One are new sponsors of the IPL for the 2024 edition of the tournament. CEAT Tyres, who have been a sponsor of the IPL since 2015, have agreed a new partnership deal which covers the 2024 to 2028 period. The ticket prices for the 2024 IPL season start at around $5 (INR 399).

The cheapest ticket prices are for the Lucknow Super Giants while the most expensive ones are for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru which start at around $40 (INR 3,300). The ticketing partners for franchises are either bookmyshow or Partminsider while only Royal Challengers Bengaluru have their tickets on the official website. There has been issues with fans purchasing tickets from unauthorized third-party sellers or websites. This is quite common given the countries interest in the tournament.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Media Analysis



3. Sponsorship Analysis



4. Team Sponsorship Analysis



5. Key Inventory



6. Team Analysis



7. Additional Revenue & Following



8. Women's Premier League



9. Appendix

