Global Digital Twins in Healthcare Research 2024-2035 - Pharma Investments Surge as Technology Enhances Clinical Trials and Predictive Maintenance

The "Digital Twins in Healthcare Market, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035 - Distribution by Therapeutic Area, Type of Digital Twin, Areas of Application, End Users and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital twins in healthcare market is estimated to grow from $1.9 billion in 2024 to $33.4 billion in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2035.

This research study consists of industry trends, detailed market analysis, company competitiveness analysis, partnerships and collaborations, and funding and investment analysis. The digital twins in healthcare market growth over the next decade is likely to be the result of increasing adoption of digital health technologies, advancements in data analytics and simulation capabilities, and rising demand for personalized medicine.

Digital twins can be defined as virtual representations of physical objects or systems, created through the use of real-time data and simulation models. Such digital replicas offer various applications in the pharmaceutical domain, such as accelerating clinical trials, simulated studies for larger populations, drive treatment efficiency and cost savings in drug design and testing. The surge in the popularity of industry 4.0 technologies has led to the digital twins market growth in healthcare industry, facilitating seamless data integration and the development of virtual replicas of physical assets, processes, and even the human body.

According to a recent study, healthcare executives anticipate a significant increase in investment from pharmaceutical players with over 65% increased investment expected in this domain in the next three years. Digital twins also find their application in accelerating the pace of clinical trials, conducting simulated studies for larger populations. A group of researchers have developed a risk estimator using virtual simulation, machine learning and other tools to estimate the cardiotoxicity of various drugs; this could potentially help save up some of the costs from the estimated USD 2.5 billion that is spent on drug design and testing costs. Such technologies empower organizations to implement predictive maintenance strategies, simulate pharmaceutical processes, and enable real-time monitoring, prompting pharmaceutical companies to explore their potential.

The digital twins in healthcare industry features over 90 solutions. Over 40% of the twins in this domain are process digital twins. Further, around 50% of the digital twins are intended for asset / process management applications; however, a shift towards the digital twins intended to offer personalized treatment is being observed. Based on the research, the analyst observed that majority of the digital twin companies use artificial intelligence in their solutions.

The current digital twins in healthcare market landscape features the presence of over 75 players that have the required expertise to develop and manufacture digital twin solutions for healthcare applications. Overall, the market appears to be dominated by small and mid-sized digital twin technology companies, which is indicative of the fact that this domain is currently evolving and offers opportunities for innovation and growth among diverse players. In terms of the location of headquarters, over 48% of the digital twin companies are based in Europe, followed by North America (42%), Asia (9%) and Middle East and North Africa (1%).

In fact, nearly 90% of healthcare executives view digital twins as an essential technology to lead collaborations between multiple systemic units within their organizations. Additionally, the growing demand for virtual simulation, personalized medicine, and predictive maintenance are expected to further drive exploration of digital twin use cases in the pharmaceutical industry.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2024 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $33.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.0% Regions Covered Global

Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Share Insights

Historical Trend: 2018-2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2035

Market Size in 2024: $1.9 Billion

CAGR: 30%

Therapeutic Area Cardiovascular Disorders Metabolic Disorders Orthopedic Disorders Other Disorders

Type of Digital Twin Process Twins System Twins Whole Body Twins Body Part Twins

Area of Application Asset / Process Management Personalized Treatment Surgical Planning Diagnosis Other Applications

End Users Pharmaceutical Companies Medical Device Manufacturers Healthcare Providers Patients Other End Users

Key Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia Latin America Middle East and North Africa Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled BigBear.ai Certara Dassault Systemes DEO Mesh Bio NavvTrack OnScale Phesi PrediSurge SingHealth Twin Health Unlearn Verto VictoryXR Virtonomy (Full list of 75+ companies captured is available in the report)

