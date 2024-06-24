Mobile Phone Accessories Market to Hit $151.97 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile phone accessories market size was valued at US$ 92.76 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 151.97 Billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Increasing adoption of expensive high-end smartphones across the world has significantly driven the demand for protective phone accessories like covers, cases and screen protectors. As expensive phones are more prone to damage during accidental drops or falls, users prefer to safeguard their devices by purchasing affordable protective covers and screen guards.



Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2070

Market Dynamics:

The growth of the mobile phone accessories market is driven by increased smartphone adoption as well as technological advancements in accessories such as wireless headphones. According to Statista, over 3.5 billion smartphone users were reported globally in 2022. Rising numbers of smartphone users has led to increasing demand for mobile phone accessories such as power banks, chargers, earphones, headphones, protective cases and covers among others. Furthermore, the introduction of wireless technology in headphones and earphones has gained immense popularity among consumers looking for convenience and portability, thus propelling market growth.

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $92.76 billion Estimated Value by 2038 $151.97 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Historical Data 2017–2020 Forecast Period 2021–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Price Range Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing disposable income and rising global population



• Rising penetration smartphones Restraints & Challenges • Rising threat of privacy



• Lack of standardization

Market Trends:

Protective covers and cases continue to be the largest and fastest growing product segment. Increased durability features and wide variety of designs available in protective accessories are prompting higher sales. Moreover, rise of wireless audio devices trend is gaining traction. Bluetooth enabled wireless headphones and earphones are fast replacing wired headphones due to easy connectivity and freedom of movement. Leading manufacturers are focusing on integrating latest technologies like Active noise cancellation (ANC) in headphones to meet changing consumer preferences. Strong growth for USB chargers is witnessed owing to universal compatibility and ability to charge multiple devices from a single charger. Portable battery packs are also gaining demand as smartphone battery lives struggle to match increased usage times.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2070

Growing consumer preference for protective covers and cases to prevent phone from damages like scratches, cracks, and bumps is driving the growth of this segment.

The multi-brand store segment held the major share of the distribution channel segment in 2024. Ease of availability of different brands and models of phone accessories from a single store is a key factor supporting the growth of this segment.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global mobile phone accessories market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2021-2028, owing to the growing sales of smartphones and increasing consumer awareness about protective accessories.

On the basis of product type, protective case segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the increasing need to protect expensive smartphones from accidental damages. On the basis of distribution channel, multi-brand stores segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to the availability of wide range of brands under one roof.

On the basis of price range, premium accessory segment is expected to dominate the market, due to increasing demand for high-quality accessories with additional features. Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to high smartphone penetration and frequent upgrades to latest models in countries like US and Canada.

Key players operating in the mobile phone accessories market include Panasonic Corporation, JVCN Kenwood Corporation, Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG, Energizer Holdings, Inc, Sony Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., BYD Co Ltd., Apple Inc., and Bose Corporation. These players are expected to dominate the market with their extensive distribution networks and continuous innovation.

Recent Developments:

In July 2021, OnePlus Technology Co., Ltd, announced the launch of OnePlus Buds Pro, a wireless earphone.

In July 2021, Nothing launched Nothing ear 1 a wireless earphone with advanced 11.6 mm driver and sensitive touch control.

Customize this study as per your requirement: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2070

Detailed Segmentation-



By Product Type: Protective Case:

Headphone/ Earphone

Charger

Battery

Memory Card

Power Bank

Portable Speaker

Others



By Distribution Channel: Multi-Brand (Organized Store:

Independent Store)

Single Brand Store

Online Store



By Price Range: Premium:

Mid

Low

By Region:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



Browse More Insights:

The global radiotherapy market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.97 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.86 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2024 to 2031.

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market, By Product Type (By Detectors (Solid-State Detectors, Gas-Filled Detectors, and Scintillators), By Monitoring Products (Personal Dosimeters, Area Process Monitors, Radioactive Material Monitor, and Others), By Safety Products (Face Protection Products, Full-Body Protection Products, and Others)

Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market : Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market, by Device Type (Dedicated Linear Accelerator and Non-Dedicated Linear Accelerator), by Therapy (Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT), Image Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT), Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS), and Stereotactic Body Radio Therapy (SBRT)), by Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, and Others), by End User (Hospitals, Oncology Centers, and Cancer Research Institutes

Philippines Radiotherapy Market: Philippines radiotherapy market is expected to reach US$ 33 Mn by 2030, from US$ 22.4 Mn in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.