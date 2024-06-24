Volkswagen and Cerence Commence Roll-Out of New Generative AI Solutions to Drivers

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Volkswagen Group has deployed Cerence Chat Pro, the company’s uniquely intelligent, automotive-grade ChatGPT integration, to models across Volkswagen’s European lineup via cloud update, marking the first time the solution is available to drivers. Cerence and Volkswagen first announced their collaboration to launch these new, generative AI-powered enhancements to the IDA in-car assistant at CES 2024 earlier this year.



Volkswagen is leveraging Cerence Chat Pro to enable its customers across Europe to engage the in-car voice assistant in fun and conversational chit-chat, leveraging a multitude of sources, including ChatGPT’s large language model, to provide credible and relevant responses to nearly every query imaginable. Built specifically for the in-car experience, Cerence Chat Pro is integrated into Volkswagen’s IDA voice assistant, which leverages Cerence’s hybrid approach to deliver seamless interaction across both vehicle command and control features embedded in the car’s headunit as well as access to cloud-based content and real-time, web-based information.

Cerence Chat Pro is now live in five languages – English (US), English (UK), German, Spanish, and Czech – across Volkswagen Group brands, including Volkswagen, Cupra, Seat, and Skoda, that use the IDA voice assistant. This includes all new Volkswagen ID. models, the updated Golf, the new Tiguan, and the new Passat, as well as legacy models.

“Volkswagen has a long tradition of democratizing technologies. As a volume manufacturer, we make these technologies accessible to large numbers of people. By seamlessly integrating ChatGPT into the backend of our voice assistant, we are now offering drivers the opportunity to use this artificial intelligence on a daily basis, thus underlining how innovative our products are,” said Kai Grünitz, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Development, in a Volkswagen announcement.

“The Volkswagen and Cerence teams have together reached an important first milestone with the initial roll out of Cerence Chat Pro to drivers,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “We are proud to partner with Volkswagen Group to deliver immediate value to their drivers as they look to leverage generative AI while on the go. These new capabilities – which will continue to expand – make the IDA voice assistant more knowledgeable, capable, and valuable than ever and enable a safer and more enjoyable journey.”

Volkswagen’s roll-out of Cerence Chat Pro will continue globally, including in the US, later this year and through early 2025, and including new features and improvements.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, AI-powered interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and 475 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.