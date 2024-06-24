ManTech Partners with Marque Ventures to Drive Innovative National Security Solutions for Government Clients

HERNDON, Va., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI), cyber and mission-focused technology solutions, has partnered with Marque Ventures to enhance the rapid identification of emerging national security capabilities and bring new and innovative providers, including startups, into ManTech’s offering ecosystem.



Marque Ventures, a top national security-focused venture capital firm, invests in entrepreneurs building the future of American national security, manufacturing, and deep tech innovation.



“The new partnership will align with national security trends and provide insights that accelerate access to sophisticated emerging technologies for government clients’ national security missions,” said Eric Brown, ManTech’s Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer. “This is Marque Ventures’ first engagement with a federal systems technology company. The partnership will combine ManTech’s deep government expertise with Marque Ventures’ access to early-stage national security companies spanning AI, cyber, C6ISR, advanced manufacturing and unmanned systems.”

“Combining Marque Ventures’ access to emerging technology with ManTech’s innovative capabilities development expertise and contracting infrastructure will serve as rocket fuel for the next generation of companies solving the toughest national security challenges,” said Jake Chapman, Managing Director of Marque Ventures.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

About Marque Ventures

marque.vc



