TeaPot Launches Two New Summer Flavours

Boston, USA, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeaPot, the cannabis-infused iced tea brand from The Boston Beer Company, announces two new expansions of its popular product lineup with the debut of Lemonade Iced Tea and CBD Lemon Black Tea.

CBD Lemon Black Tea

TeaPot’s first hemp-derived beverage contains 20mg of CBD and less than 0.5mg of THC. As demand for hemp-derived products grows , TeaPot meets the evolving needs of consumers with a thirst-quenching beverage that provides both great taste and a consistent cannabis experience. This 100-calorie, non-carbonated iced tea is currently available in dispensaries across Ontario and Quebec with plans for further expansion.

Lemonade Iced Tea

TeaPot’s Lemonade Iced Tea is a classic half-and-half recipe, combining real black tea with lemonade, expertly infused with 5mg of THC. Each 355mL can of Lemonade Iced Tea contains 130 calories and is non-carbonated. Available in dispensaries across Ontario and Quebec with further expansion planned throughout the year.

"TeaPot is thrilled to welcome two more options for your cooler," said Paul Weaver, director and head of Cannabis at the Boston Beer Company. “TeaPot’s hemp-derived CBD Iced Tea is based on our award-winning THC recipe and might just be the best tasting CBD drink in the category. Our Lemonade Iced Tea is packed with flavour, contains 5mg of THC, and is the perfect summer refreshment.”

TeaPot iced teas are produced at Peak Processing Solutions (Windsor, Ontario) and available in dispensaries across Canada or online via the Ontario Cannabis Store.

