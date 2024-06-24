Electronic Warfare Market to Surpass USD 27.71 Billion by 2031, Witnessing 12.5% CAGR Growth | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the electronic warfare market will attain a value of USD 27.71 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The market expansion is driven by advancements across the electromagnetic spectrum. The widespread use of electronic devices, equipment, and weapon systems has accelerated the development of electronic warfare systems to detect and counter these threats. Favorable market growth is projected in the coming years due to various technological advancements in the electronics field, as well as the rising adoption of electro-optic, infrared, and visual techniques like lasers.

Electronic Warfare Market Overview:

High Deployment Helps Airborne Systems Segment to Dominate the Electronic Warfare Market

With increased deployment of electronic attack systems on airborne platforms, the airborne segment is estimated to dominate the market. The major advantages of airborne systems are wide-area coverage, increased mobility, and rapid response times. Modern warfare would be incomplete without airborne systems, which is an essential tool for said mission type. Consequently, the dominance of this segment will continue over the coming years with the increasing importance of airborne electronic warfare in future military operations.

The Ground-Based Segment is Growing at a Steady Rate due to its Growing Demand in the Market

The ground-based segment registers steady growth, supported by rising demand for ground-based electronic warfare capabilities. With the advancement in electronic systems by the adversaries in the world, there is a growing need for highly advanced ground-based electronic warfare systems for the threat posed. The integration of improved advanced technologies with adaptive algorithms gave rise to the development of more capable, improved and efficient electronic warfare systems aboard ground platforms, so propelling its steady growth in the market.

Presence of Robust Defense Capabilities Leads North America to Dominate the Market

The presence of established defense industries, technological advancements, and high defense spending has led North America to dominate the electronic warfare market. This region is home to major key players in the market, along with leading defense contractors and manufacturers. The US plays an important role in casting the market dynamics due to its influential and robust defense capabilities along with significant investments in electronic warfare systems.

Electronic Warfare Market Insights:





Drivers

Increasing adoption of advanced electronic and associated equipment

Rising Popularity in Modern Conflict

Rising threats from Unnamed Aerial Vehicles and Cyber Attacks

Restraints

Potential impact of defense budget cuts

Limited Defense Budgets

Ethical and Legal Considerations Regarding the Use of Electronic Warfare Operations

Prominent Players in Electronic Warfare Market

The following are the Top Electronic Warfare Companies

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Saab AB

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Harris Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in Electronic Warfare Market Report

How big is the Electronic Warfare Market?

What are key factors driving Electronic Warfare market growth?

Where will Electronic Warfare demand soar high?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for better data security, rising adoption of Blockchain and IoT technologies, increasing use of decentralized systems in different industry verticals), restraints (interoperability issues with legacy systems, complexities in integration with existing infrastructure, concerns regarding scalability of gas cleaning technologies systems), and opportunities (growing demand for data monetization, rising demand for transparent yet trusted transactions), influencing the growth of electronic warfare market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the electronic warfare market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

