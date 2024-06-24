Global Mobile Edge Computing Industry Report 2024 - Rising Demand for High-Performance Mobile Applications Bodes Well for MEC in Telecommunication Sector

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Edge Computing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Mobile Edge Computing is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mobile Edge Computing Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$4.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 23.5%. The Software & Services segment is also set to grow at 28.3% CAGR over the next 8 years.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $444.6 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 29.7% CAGR to reach $581.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Market Trends & Drivers:
- Rise in IoT Ecosystem, the Cornerstone for Future Growth
- Rising Demand for High-Performance Mobile Applications Bodes Well for MEC in Telecommunication Sector
- 5G Networks to Inflate Market Demand
- Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type
- Accelerating Pace of Connected Care Adoption Drives Opportunities for Mobile Edge Computing
- Opportunities in Retail Sector
- Mobile Edge Computing to Gain Traction in BFSI
- Mobile Edge Computing Presents Landmark Technology for Media & Entertainment
- Low Latency & High Bandwidth Needs Create Ample Demand
- Edge-Powered Computing Offers Intriguing Advantages for Location-Based Applications
- Opportunities in Video Surveillance Ecosystem
- Reliable Data Analytics with Mobile Edge Computing
- Mobile Edge Computing Marks Paradigm Shift for Mobile Cloud Computing
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Broadcom Inc., and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Select Competitors Featured:
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- AT&T, Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- ADLINK Technology, Inc.
- Adva Optical Networking SE
- Cradlepoint, Inc.
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- Affirmed Networks
- ClearBlade, Inc.
- Core Network Dynamics
- Edge Intelligence, Inc.
- Cloudify
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeMicro
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|481
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- An Introduction to Mobile Edge Computing: Bringing Storage & Computing Closer to Edge of Network
- Organizations Influencing Mobile Edge Computing Industry
- Mobile Edge Computing Holds Compelling Merits and Supports New Applications
- Mobile Edge Computing Emerges as Key Technology to Reduce Network Congestion
- Market Overview & Outlook
- Network Benefits and Performance Gains Enable Mobile Edge Computing Market to Post Healthy Growth
- Key Issues Related to Mobile Edge Computing
- Market Analysis by Component
- Application Market Analysis
- World Mobile Edge Computing Market by Application (2020 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Location-Based Services, Video Surveillance, Unified Communication, Data Analytics, and Other Applications
- IT & Telecom: The Largest Vertical Market
- World Mobile Edge Computing Market by Vertical (2020 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, and Other Verticals
- Transformation of the Telecom Industry with MEC
- Regional Analysis
- World Mobile Edge Computing Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Mobile Edge Computing Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Mobile Edge Computing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Software & Services by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for Software & Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Location-Based Services by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for Location-Based Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Surveillance by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Unified Communication by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communication by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data Analytics by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for Data Analytics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Retail by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 2024 & 2030
- World Mobile Edge Computing Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Edge Computing by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Edge Computing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hqffbx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment