Global Mobile Edge Computing Industry Report 2024 - Rising Demand for High-Performance Mobile Applications Bodes Well for MEC in Telecommunication Sector

The global market for Mobile Edge Computing is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mobile Edge Computing Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$4.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 23.5%. The Software & Services segment is also set to grow at 28.3% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $444.6 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 29.7% CAGR to reach $581.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Rise in IoT Ecosystem, the Cornerstone for Future Growth

Rising Demand for High-Performance Mobile Applications Bodes Well for MEC in Telecommunication Sector

5G Networks to Inflate Market Demand

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

Accelerating Pace of Connected Care Adoption Drives Opportunities for Mobile Edge Computing

Opportunities in Retail Sector

Mobile Edge Computing to Gain Traction in BFSI

Mobile Edge Computing Presents Landmark Technology for Media & Entertainment

Low Latency & High Bandwidth Needs Create Ample Demand

Edge-Powered Computing Offers Intriguing Advantages for Location-Based Applications

Opportunities in Video Surveillance Ecosystem

Reliable Data Analytics with Mobile Edge Computing

Mobile Edge Computing Marks Paradigm Shift for Mobile Cloud Computing

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Broadcom Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

ADLINK Technology, Inc.

Adva Optical Networking SE

Cradlepoint, Inc.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Affirmed Networks

ClearBlade, Inc.

Core Network Dynamics

Edge Intelligence, Inc.

Cloudify

EdgeConneX

EdgeMicro

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 481 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Mobile Edge Computing: Bringing Storage & Computing Closer to Edge of Network

Organizations Influencing Mobile Edge Computing Industry

Mobile Edge Computing Holds Compelling Merits and Supports New Applications

Mobile Edge Computing Emerges as Key Technology to Reduce Network Congestion

Market Overview & Outlook

Network Benefits and Performance Gains Enable Mobile Edge Computing Market to Post Healthy Growth

Key Issues Related to Mobile Edge Computing

Market Analysis by Component

Application Market Analysis

World Mobile Edge Computing Market by Application (2020 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Location-Based Services, Video Surveillance, Unified Communication, Data Analytics, and Other Applications

IT & Telecom: The Largest Vertical Market

World Mobile Edge Computing Market by Vertical (2020 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, and Other Verticals

Transformation of the Telecom Industry with MEC

Regional Analysis

World Mobile Edge Computing Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Mobile Edge Computing Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Mobile Edge Computing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Software & Services by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Software & Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Location-Based Services by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Location-Based Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Surveillance by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Unified Communication by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Unified Communication by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data Analytics by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Data Analytics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Retail by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 2024 & 2030

World Mobile Edge Computing Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Edge Computing by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Edge Computing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2024 & 2030

