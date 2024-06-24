Monorix, the Fastest Growing Telegram Web3 Game, Announces Listing on BingX

Dubai, UAE, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monorix , the revolutionary Telegram web3 game that has captivated a global audience, is thrilled to announce its upcoming listing on BingX. This much-anticipated development is set to mark a significant milestone for the Monorix community and the broader NFT gaming landscape.

Key Listing Details

The listing on BingX will feature the MRX token, paired with USDT, allowing for seamless trading and integration within the BingX platform. Players and investors can start depositing MRX on June 20, 2024, at 11:00 AM (UTC+0), with trading and withdrawals set to commence on June 28, 2024, at 11:00 AM (UTC+0). This listing is expected to enhance the visibility and accessibility of Monorix, further solidifying its position in the web3 gaming and NFT ecosystem.

Exchange: BingX

Asset: MRX

Trading Pair: MRX/USDT

MRX Deposit Time: June 20, 2024, 11:00 AM (UTC+0)

MRX Trading/Withdrawal Time: June 28, 2024, 11:00 AM (UTC+0)

The Game - Metropolis Awaits

Monorix is rapidly emerging as a trailblazer in the world of web3 gaming on Telegram. The game invites players to the tap to earn Monorix, engaging in a dynamic digital universe where every NFT in their wallet becomes a tangible asset. Whether a seasoned collector or a curious newcomer, players are drawn into an immersive experience that marries the strategic depth of classic board games with the cutting-edge technology of blockchain.

Begin Your Journey in Dubai

Monorix kicks off its players' adventures in the vibrant city of Dubai, whose iconic skyline provides a dramatic backdrop for the game's activities. As players advance, they unlock new cities and lands from around the world, each presenting unique flavors and opportunities that add depth and variety to their gaming experience.

Monopoly-Style Gameplay

Monorix operates on principles reminiscent of the classic Monopoly game. Players tap to roll the dice, strategize, and make astute decisions to dominate the cityscape. They can acquire properties, build empires, and watch their fortunes rise, blending strategic planning with the thrill of chance.

Engaging Community Features

Monorix is designed to foster a strong community spirit. Players can:

Join Squads: Engage with various Telegram channels and chats, form squads, invite friends, and complete tasks to climb the leaderboards.

Digital Assets: Purchase lands outright or rent them from other players. Each land parcel holds the potential for growth and prosperity, adding a layer of strategic resource management to the game.

The $MRX Token

Central to the Monorix ecosystem is the $MRX token. This utility token is more than just a currency—it is the lifeblood of the Monorix platform. The $MRX token powers gameplay, unlocks features, and offers players opportunities for prestige and customization. While not essential for progression, $MRX enhances the gaming experience, allowing players to access unique opportunities and elevate their engagement within the game.

Revolutionizing Gaming and Ownership

Monorix is not just a game; it represents a revolutionary intersection of blockchain technology and immersive gameplay. By seamlessly integrating NFTs with strategic gaming elements, Monorix is redefining what it means to play and own in the digital age. The game’s innovative approach to digital ownership and community engagement is setting new standards in the world of web3 games.

Get Involved Today!

For more updates and to join the vibrant Monorix community, visit the official website at Monorix.com . Stay connected and get the latest news by following us on Twitter at https://x.com/themonorix . Join the conversation and engage with fellow players on our Telegram channel at https://t.me/monorixofficial . Don’t miss out on the exciting developments and be part of the Monorix revolution!

About Monorix

Monorix is the fastest-growing Telegram web3 game where players earn Monorix by tapping the dice. It combines the classic appeal of Monopoly-style gameplay with the advanced capabilities of blockchain technology. Players join squads, invite friends, complete tasks, and climb leaderboards, all while exploring and dominating a richly detailed digital world.

For more information and to join the revolution, visit https://monorix.com/ .

Disclaimer:

