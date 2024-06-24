Tradable Bits Debuts New Games for its Industry-leading ARCADE Interactive Fan Engagement Platform in Collaboration with MLSE Digital Labs





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradable Bits , a leading provider of fan engagement, data, and marketing solutions, has launched four all-new games for the ARCADE interactive engagement platform, the company announced today at the 2024 SEAT Conference , the annual peer networking event for professionals in the sports and entertainment industry dedicated to showcasing and discussing innovative technologies and solutions to enhance fan experiences held June 23-26 in Las Vegas. The new lineup broadens the type of gameplay offered on the ARCADE platform to include puzzle gameplay, as well as engagement gameplay while continuing to empower teams to personalize each game to their brand sponsors in minutes.

In the new puzzle game Word Jumble, fans unjumble letters using hints to uncover the hidden word. In Word Slasher, also a puzzle game, fans clear specific words by slashing the letters on their screen. Engagement play-based game Pathblitz challenges fans to avoid increasingly challenging obstacles by swiping left or right on their screen. Finally, the engagement play-based game Target Takedown challenges fans to “takedown” increasingly difficult targets. These games join the inaugural season of ARCADE that debuted with four casual, arcade-style games, including Face-off, High-Flyerz, Pop-a-Shot, and T-Shirt Time.

“ARCADE delivers new easy to activate gamification and experiential marketing inventory to live events in sports and entertainment. While the inaugural season of ARCADE was built with sports fandoms top of mind, this season’s games appeal to a wider audience. Momentum has continued from season one with strong interest not only from our sports partners, but also from entertainment properties looking to build a stronger emotional connection between a sports player, artist, or team which leads to increased brand loyalty and a positive perception of the brand.” said Greg Bobolo, Chief Revenue Officer, Tradable Bits.

The ARCADE fan engagement platform is the result of a collaboration between Tradable Bits and MLSE Digital Labs and is designed to provide fans exciting and engaging interactive experiences while creating additional monetization opportunities to live sports and entertainment organizations. ARCADE games boast an average of 4X more dwell time than traditional digital campaigns, can be easily and quickly customized to brand sponsors, and are accessible to audiences globally. ARCADE games are also a powerful tool for capturing first-party data by live event organizations.

ARCADE will be demonstrated by Lenny Goh, Vice President, Partnerships, Tradable Bits at the 2024 SEAT Conference during the panel “We’re Cooking Live,” which discusses gamifying fan experiences. Also speaking at the conference is Tradable Bits founder and CEO Darshan Kaler who will lead the “Doors Open, Now What?” panel to discuss next-gen fan experiences that drive real-time revenue.



About Tradable Bits

Tradable Bits is a leading provider of cutting-edge fan engagement, data analytics, and marketing solutions to the global sports, music, and entertainment industries. Tradable Bits’ proprietary fan engagement platform and CRM leverages zero-party data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning so promoters, sports leagues and teams, and live event organizations can market more effectively, generate revenue, and foster brand loyalty. Tradable Bits’ technology is built exclusively in-house by award-winning engineers and mathematicians working alongside veteran sports and entertainment executives to meet the unique needs of live audience organizations. More than 100 leading organizations rely on Tradable Bits including sports partners in the AFL, NBA, NFL, NRL, NHL, MLB and MLS, and entertainment partners AEG Presents’ GoldenVoice, BMG, Live Nation Canada, Front Gate Tickets, Country Music Association, Danny Wimmer Presents, Life is Beautiful, and Outside Lands. Tradable Bits is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and has offices in North America, Australia, and Europe. More information is available at visit www.tradablebits.com .



