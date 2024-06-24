Innospec Achieves Gold Rating in EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment for the Fourth Consecutive Time

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) has been awarded a Gold rating in sustainability performance by EcoVadis, a leading provider of third-party sustainability evaluations. Achieving a Gold rating ranks Innospec in the top 5% of all companies rated in our sector, globally.



Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are proud to again achieve Gold recognition from EcoVadis for our commitment to sustainable business practices. Innospec will continue to explore new opportunities and innovative technologies to move our sustainability journey forward.”

Ian Callan, VP Global Regulatory Compliance and ESG, said, “At Innospec, we are dedicated to continually improving our sustainability performance. We work hard to uphold the highest corporate responsibility standards, as reflected in our Gold EcoVadis rating. Through working closely with our customers and suppliers, we ensure forward progress together.”

Independent platform for rating sustainability

EcoVadis is a globally recognised sustainability rating platform analysing data from over 180,000 companies in the fields of Environment and Climate, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement with the aim of providing a more transparent picture of how sustainability practices are successfully being put into practice. It uses a methodology aligned to CSR Standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), UN Global Company and ISO 26000. The EcoVadis sustainability scorecards offer a detailed insight into ecological, social and ethical risks in 200 categories and 175 countries. The ratings are documented on an online platform and are available to the companies’ business partners among others.

To learn more about Innospec’s approach to sustainability, please read our latest report by visiting https://innospecsustainability.com/latest-environment-social-governance-report/.

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2,400 employees in 22 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

