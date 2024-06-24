Effective June 18, 2024, Mullen Subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, Receives EPA Certification for Class 4 EV Commercial Trucks

EPA certification is a critical milestone to sell vehicles to customers

Bollinger’s B4, Class 4 EV chassis cab to begin rolling off production line in second half of 2024

BREA, Calif., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, has received its Certificate of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) for its Class 4 B4 Chassis Cab. The Certificate of Conformity attainment is another important milestone for Bollinger Motors as it moves closer to delivering initial vehicles to customers.

Bollinger Motors plans to launch the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab in the second half of 2024. The Certificate of Conformity certifies that the Bollinger B4 conforms to EPA emissions requirements. While the Bollinger B4 is an all-electric, zero-emissions vehicle, the certification is still an important requirement for any manufacturer to begin selling vehicles in the United States. A copy of Bollinger’s Class 4 EPA certification can be found here.

“This is a huge step for us in becoming the leader in all-electric, commercial trucks,” said Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. “We are proud that the Bollinger B4 is engineered and assembled right here in Michigan with 70% American-made content.”

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, battery-electric, zero-emissions Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s unique chassis design protects the 800-volt battery and components to offer unparalleled safety, flexibility and performance in the commercial market. Bollinger Motors recently qualified for federal clean vehicle purchasing incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides $40,000 in refundable tax credits per truck.

Today's announcement follows a series of Bollinger Motors’ milestones in recent months, including: an 80-vehicle sale to Momentum Groups; a 50-vehicle sale to EnviroCharge; the addition of Nacarato Truck Centers, Nuss Truck & Equipment, and LaFontaine Auto Group as dealers and service centers; Our Next Energy in Novi, Michigan, to supply battery packs; Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan, to manage vehicle assembly operations; Syncron as its warranty administration partner; and Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider.

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric, commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN). Learn more at www.BollingerMotors.com and www.MullenUSA.com.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to a $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Eco Auto, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast and Pacific Northwest and New England markets. The Company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Bollinger will achieve its anticipated launch date of the Bollinger B4; how long governmental incentives for electric vehicles will apply and the timing of fulfillment for previously announced purchase orders. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

SOURCE Bollinger Motors

Bollinger Contact:

Mike DeVilling, WestShore Public Relations

248-875-4207

mdevilling@westshorepr.com

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com

Corporate Communications:



IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com