Pineapple Subsidiary SUNation Enters Installation Agreement With the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs

SMITHTOWN, N.Y., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNation Energy, the Long Island, New York-based subsidiary of Pineapple Energy (Pineapple), today announced that they will be installing a custom roof-mounted solar system on the National Training Center of the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs, sister national nonprofit organizations, based in Smithtown, New York. The nonprofits breed, raise, train, and place highly trained assistance dogs with individuals with disabilities, free of charge.



The solar installation is slated to reduce the nonprofits’ operating expenses, allowing more of their resources to go directly towards the services they provide. Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs both receive the highest ratings for financial stewardship and transparency from the leading charitable watchdog organizations. The nonprofits rely on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its programs and services.

“Nothing makes me prouder than connecting the dots between nonprofit and for-profit businesses,” Scott Maskin, Interim CEO of Pineapple CEO and Founder of SUNation said. “These groups are near and dear to my heart, as I act as a volunteer puppy raiser, helping to raise future assistance dogs. To think that my efforts will change the lives of people who are blind as well as veterans and first responders is so incredibly gratifying.”

The project’s costs were significantly offset by a donation from Contract Pharmacal, a global manufacturer of pharmaceutical products, also based on Long Island. In addition to the support from Contract Pharmacal, the project is benefitting from federal Investment Recovery Act funding. Work is expected to begin in July 2024.

“We are grateful to receive this generous donation from Contract Pharmacal and their dedicated team and also thank Scott at Pineapple for putting all the pieces together,” said John Miller, president and CEO of Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs. “The coordination of this effort considered the unique circumstances and needs of our staff and the activities at our training center. This state-of-the-art system will allow us to save money, which can be reinvested into advancing our mission and serving more people in the years ahead.”

The nonprofit organizations offer guide dogs for individuals who are blind or have low vision, and a variety of assistance dogs trained specifically for veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities, including mobility service dogs; PTSD service dogs; hearing dogs; and seizure response dogs. Both organizations also provide facility dogs, offering assisted animal therapy as part of the rehabilitation process at military and VA medical centers, pediatric hospitals, schools and centers for children and adults with disabilities, and more. In March, America’s VetDogs received the prestigious 2024 Community Service Citizens Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

“There was absolutely no hesitation when asked to help the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs. Philanthropy is deeply rooted in our family-owned and operated business and woven into each of our 1,300 employees,” Mark Wolf, President of Contract Pharmacal, noted. “It also doesn’t hurt that our headquarters are so close together and their work is supported by my favorite hockey team, the New York Islanders! But in all seriousness, we lead by example, and want to recognize the amazing work that these organizations do every day.”

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation Energy, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power) provide those within the Residential and Commercial sectors an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy, a Pineapple Energy company, is the solar and energy expert trusted by over 9,000 homeowners, businesses and municipalities since 2003 for professionally installing the highest quality equipment with an exceptional customer experience. With offices in Ronkonkoma, NY and Tampa, FL, SUNation Energy offers the complete in-house sustainable energy experience including residential and commercial solar installation, community solar, roofing, backup battery storage, EV charging, and more. Their not-for-profit corporation, SUNation Cares, also provides the gift of free electricity for life to Veterans and their families. SUNation was recently recognized as NYSERDA Quality Solar Installer Platinum Status in 2024, one of five solar companies in New York to achieve platinum status and the only on Long Island.

