Saudi Arabia Milk Powder Market, Size, Forecast Report 2024-2030 with Company Analysis of Almarai, Rabouh Al Hofuf, M.M.Siddique Abdullah, Gulf Dimensions, AL-Juffaily, Shatha Abeer, & Riyadh Dairy

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Milk Powder Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Top Companies Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia milk powder market was US$ 379.07 Million in 2023. Saudi Arabia Milk Powder Market is foreseen to be valued at US$ 579.08 Million by 2030. Saudi Arabia Milk Powder Market is expected to experience a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period (2024 to 2030)

Historically, Saudi Arabia has been recognized for its appreciation of dairy products, with traditional staples like yogurt and fresh white cheeses holding a great place in the local diet. However, there has been an outstanding shift in customer possibilities toward milk powder in recent years. Despite the enduring reputation of traditional dairy items, milk powder has won traction because of its extended shelf life, convenience, and flexibility, catering to modern clients' evolving needs and options in Saudi Arabia.







The popularity of milk powder in Saudi Arabia is on the rise, fueled by urbanization, changing life, and expanded consciousness of comfort. As more individuals choose milk powder's convenience and extended shelf life, its demand keeps surging. Besides, the flexibility of milk powder in numerous culinary applications and its convenience in preparation contribute to its developing attraction. The milk powder market sees a remarkable uptick in sales, reflecting customers' evolving options and needs in Saudi Arabia.



Furthermore, as fitness awareness grows in Saudi Arabia, there's an increasing need for organic dairy products. This trend mirrors international shifts towards more healthy eating behavior. The upward thrust of veganism and lactose-free options is apparent, with plant-based milk options gaining recognition in the Saudi Arabia milk powder market. Consumers seek dairy options that align with their nutritional codes and ethical issues. This evolving landscape underscores the importance of imparting a diverse range of dairy products to cater to the varied possibilities and desires of the Saudi Arabia milk powder market.



Besides, many fitness-conscious customers in Saudi Arabia are turning to milk powder to supplement their diets with crucial nutrients. Milk powder is convenient and versatile enough to contain essential vitamins like calcium, protein, and nutrients in numerous dishes and drinks. With demanding lives and busy schedules, purchasers find milk powder a handy solution for meeting their nutritional needs. This trend contributes to the increase in the Saudi Arabia milk powder market as more individuals prioritize fitness and search for convenient options for a balanced food regimen. So, the

Whole milk powder is likely to maintain a significant presence in the Saudi Arabia milk powder market



By type, the Saudi Arabia milk powder market is fragmented into Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dairy Whitener Powder, Buttermilk Powder, Fat-Filled Milk Powder, and Other Milk Powder. Whole milk powder could remain considerable in the Saudi Arabia milk powder market. This is because of its versatility and dietary value.

It is a handy dairy alternative for numerous culinary applications, including baking, cooking, and making drinks. Further, whole milk powder's longer shelf life and ease of storage make it an attractive choice for clients seeking convenient dairy solutions. Its wealthy flavor and creamy texture contribute to its reputation, solidifying its function as a central section of the milk powder market.



Infant formula could occupy a leading position in the Saudi Arabia milk powder market



By application, the Saudi Arabia milk powder market is segmented into Nutritional Food, Infant Formulas, Confectionaries, Baked Sweets, Savories, and Others. Infant formula might hold a dominant position in the Saudi Arabia milk powder market. This is due to its essential role in infant nutrients.

With a developing population and increasing urbanization, more moms are joining the workforce, leading to a higher demand for convenient infant feeding solutions. Infant formulation presents a reliable source of vital nutrients for toddlers, ensuring proper increase and development. Moreover, stringent guidelines and amicable standards instil acceptance among consumers, bolstering infant formula's popularity as a dependent preference for infant nutrition in the Saudi Arabian market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $379.07 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $579.08 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Almarai Company

Rabouh Al Hofuf Est.

M.M.Siddique Abdullah Trading Est.

Gulf Dimensions Trading Est.

AL-Juffaily for Trading

Shatha Abeer Ltd.

Riyadh Dairy Products Factory

Type - Saudi Arabia Milk Powder Market breakup in 6 viewpoints:

Whole Milk Powder

Skimmed Milk Powder

Dairy Whitener Powder

Buttermilk Powder

Fat-Filled Milk Powder

Other Milk Powder

Application - Saudi Arabia Milk Powder Market breakup in 6 viewpoints:

Nutritional Food

Infant Formulas

Confectionaries

Baked Sweets

Savories

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3yidkn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment