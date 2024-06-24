Research Antibodies Market Research - Global Forecasts from 2024 to 2029: Expanding Requirement for Personalised Medication and Structure-based Medication Plans to Bolster Growth

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Research Antibodies Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global research antibodies market was valued at US$4.112 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$6.653 billion by 2029.



As of today, antibodies are among the foremost vital apparatuses for examining the work of proteins in cells. Neurodegenerative illnesses such as Huntington's disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and Parkinson's disorder are empowering research in the neurobiological domain. As geriatrics increase and medicines end up scarce, the need for antibodies for investigation work is additionally rising.





The techniques of creating personalized medication, advancing therapeutics, and creating novel and viable treatments are being looked for now more extensively than in previous years. As per the United Nations (UN) information on World Population Prospects for 2019, the global population in the next thirty years will become twofold what it was in 2019, from 7.7 billion to 9.7 billion, and at the same time, the world will age more quickly. The number of individuals over the age of 65 will rise from one in eleven people in 2019 (9%) to one in six by 2050 (16%).



Many factors have affected the market of research antibodies, such as the rising interest in genomics study and discovery, the enhancement of higher-quality antibodies for reproducibility in the study, as well as an increase in R&D activities in the life sciences industry. Fueled by the expanding requirement for custom-made medication and structure-based medication plans, the worldwide industry for research antibodies is anticipated to rise quickly over the forecasted period.



Market Drivers:

An increase in research and development is predicted to bolster the research antibodies market growth.



A significant rise in research and development by many biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies is mainly fueling the market growth. The accessibility of innovatively progressed diagnostic and therapeutic items utilizing research antibodies is anticipated to fuel a quick expansion of the market. For instance, in December 2023, AbbVie and BigHat Biosciences declared a research collaboration to create next-generation therapeutic antibodies in oncology and neuroscience.

BigHat utilized its MillinerT stage, a suite of machine learning technologies platforms, and a high-speed wet lab to direct the plan as well as the determination of high-quality antibodies for numerous restorative therapeutic targets. Additionally, in in December 2023, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. collaborated with EVQLV, INC., to create innovative antibody drugs by using EVQLV's AI-powered product i.e. antibody design engine. The collaboration goal was to create novel antibodies against numerous targets, chosen by Ono, for the improvement of innovative antibody drugs. The partnership also aimed to upgrade the quality and proficiency of Ono's products.



Another figure anticipated to boost industry expansion is an increment in the sum of subsidizing given by government bodies for proteomics and genomics research and investigation. With the assistance of genomic innovative technology, hereditary variables contributing to the major causes of death happening around the world are being recognized.



In February 2024, researchers identified over 275 million new genetic variants in NIH precision medicine data, sourced from data shared by 250,000 participants of the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program. Half of the data comes from non-European genetic ancestry participants. This discovery offers new avenues for understanding genetic influences on health and disease, particularly in underrepresented communities. These market developments will boost the research antibody market growth in the forecast period.



Market Restraints:

Developing antibodies is a time-consuming and expensive process that could hamper the market.



The process could be sophisticated and time-consuming to prepare antibodies as it needs reflection of several important factors, such as the antigen against which antibodies will be created, its specificity, monoclonal or polyclonal antibody and affectability, and its reproducibility.

Separated from bioreactors and chromatography tars, filtration frameworks, as well as media and buffers for the downstream, upstream, and filtration stages, an assortment of innovations are included in the antibody research production process. Capital investment is high for such operations, making the whole procedure expensive.

