Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Growing FDA Approvals of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Increasing Funding for Advancing Cancer Immunotherapy

The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market size is anticipated to reach USD 154.25 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2024 to 2030.

The market growth is driven by increasing prevalence of cancer, and growing FDA approvals of immune checkpoint inhibitors. Moreover, increasing funding for advancing cancer immunotherapy coupled with rising R&D activities by research institutes and key operating players are further impelling market growth.







The rise in prevalence of multiple cancers and increase in need for appropriate treatment options are anticipated to drive market growth. For instance, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), over 20.7 million new cancer cases were expected in 2023.In addition, according to the Breast Cancer Statistics and Resources, about 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer across the globe in 2020. Moreover, increased awareness among healthcare providers and patients about the adverse effects of chemotherapy & radiation therapy is a primary factor influencing the growth of alternative therapeutics, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors.



Growing funding for cancer immunotherapy is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the near future. Government and key organizations engage constantly in activities intended at curbing cancer immunotherapy healthcare expenditure by encouraging R&D activities to advance cancer immunotherapy including immune checkpoint inhibitors. For instance, in July 2023, the Cancer Research Institute awarded about USD 28 million in grants to boost innovations in immunotherapy. Similarly, in July 2021, the Rankin government announced an investment of USD 18 million to improve cancer therapy including immune checkpoint inhibitors. Such initiatives are driving market growth.



However, the high cost associated and complications of immune checkpoint inhibitors in cancer therapy pose a significant challenge. Immune checkpoint inhibitors for cancer treatment can lead to immune-related adverse events. These complications include skin issues, gastrointestinal problems like colitis, endocrine dysfunctions, pulmonary inflammation, rheumatologic symptoms, nervous system and cardiac complications, and renal issues. Although ICIs show significant success against cancer, these side effects are anticipated to hamper market growth during the forecast period.



Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the PD-1 segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 73.3% in 2023, owing to growing R&D activities, increasing product approvals and surge in prescription of drugs such as pembrolizumab and nivolumab

Based on application, the lung cancer segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 25.41% in 2023. Increase in number of lung cancer cases is a significant factor driving growth of this segment

Based on application, the colorectal cancer segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the online pharmacy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the increasing accessibility and convenience of drug procurement

North America dominated the market with the revenue share of 62.81% in 2023, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer, high purchasing power parity, government support for quality healthcare, and availability of reimbursement

In March 2023, BioNTech, entered into strategic collaboration with OncoC4 to co-develop and commercialize new immune checkpoint inhibitor anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody candidate for multiple solid tumor indications.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $48.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $154.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.9% Regions Covered Global





