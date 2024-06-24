Malaysia Ecommerce Industry Projected to Reach US$21.4 Billion by 2028: Market Growth Dynamics and Future Opportunities

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Ecommerce landscape in Malaysia continues to exhibit significant growth potential, with the industry slated to expand at a robust pace through 2028. The segment, already accounting for substantial Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) figures, is set to witness growth driven by diverse B2C verticals, including Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Wellness, and Technology Products and Services.



User Engagement and Market Share Analysis



Malaysia's Ecommerce space is not only growing in terms of GMV and user penetration but also evolving in its patterns of consumer engagement. Insights into user statistics, such as card abandonment rate and product return rate, highlight the behavioral aspects that are crucial for businesses operating in the digital marketplace. Moreover, analysis of market share by key players across these verticals helps to understand the competitive landscape, informing strategic market positioning.



Sales Channels and Payment Instrument Trends



The report also delves into the dynamics of different sales channels including Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, and Consumer to Consumer interactions. Such segmentation provides granular insights that are valuable in tailoring business approaches to the preferences of the Malaysian consumer. In parallel, the evolution of payment instruments, with a notable emphasis on digital and mobile wallets, is indicative of the broader digital transformation trends within the region.



Consumer Demographics and Behavioral Insights



A focal point of market analysis is the examination of consumer demographics, integrating data on age, income, and gender distribution to offer a comprehensive understanding of the Ecommerce consumer base in Malaysia. These insights are pivotal in developing tailored marketing and product development strategies to engage with diverse consumer segments effectively.



Conclusion



The Ecommerce industry in Malaysia is on a positive trajectory, poised for sustained growth and innovative developments in the years to come. With an expansive and detailed analysis of over 100 KPIs, the recent report shines a spotlight on the multiple facets of the market, offering a roadmap for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on emerging trends and harness the full potential of the burgeoning digital economy in Malaysia.



Companies Featured

Amazon

eBay

Lazada

Sephora

Shopee

Airasia Food

Bungkusit

Foodpanda

GrabFood

ShopeeFood

Expedia

Firefly

GrabTaxi

MyCar

Traveloka

