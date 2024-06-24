Pediatric Vaccine Market Research - Global Forecasts from 2024 to 2029 Featuring GlaxoSmithKline, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Sanofi, Pfizer, Serum Institute of India, AstraZeneca, and Seqirus

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pediatric Vaccine Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pediatric vaccine market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.03% during the projected period to attain US$49.550 billion by 2029, up from US$30.920 billion in 2022.







Vaccination and immunization of children are vital constituents of advanced medication and may change marginally depending upon the area, indeed in spite of the fact that numerous vaccines are common. These vaccines offer assistance to safeguard children from different illnesses by supporting them to grow defense and immunity (assurance) that protects them against illnesses prior to they come into contact with them. By fortifying the human body's common protections i.e. natural defenses, the antibodies in the vaccines allow the human body to battle dangerous infections quickly and more competently.



Vaccines are begun at a very early age. Children are at expanded risk for infectious illnesses since their resistant mechanisms and immune systems are still in the developing phase the essential resistances to battle severe diseases and infections. The boost may be credited to the increasing public awareness among individuals concerning the significance of immunization.

An increment in government and non-government subsidizing for the investigation and advancement of vaccines will moreover increase the industry for pediatric vaccines in the years ahead, at the same time, the high price of the vaccine could obstruct the market development in the coming years.



Market Drivers:

An increase in the conjugate vaccine segment is anticipated to surge the pediatric vaccine growth.



The conjugate immunization segment's extension is anticipated due to improved immune reaction, avoidance of extreme infections in children, incorporated vaccine plans, and development of inoculation programs. Conjugate immunizations are profoundly successful in newborn children and young children because of their weak antigen's combination with a carrier protein. They play a pivotal part in anticipating extreme infectious illnesses commonly influencing children, such as Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), Streptococcus pneumoniae, and Neisseria meningitidis.



Numerous nations have consolidated conjugate immunizations into their pediatric immunization plans, reflecting their significance in avoiding infections amid early childhood. Global health well-being activities and initiatives by organizations, like WHO and UNICEF, prioritize health of child and advocate for the broad utilization of antibodies. growing awareness among the public, progressing advancement, in R&D supportive drive by the government, and the general prioritization of pediatric immunization as a necessity for improved public well-being is anticipated to drive expansion within the conjugate vaccine industry.



Rising efforts of the government to upgrade their primary healthcare infrastructure would propel the market.



Developing as well as developed nations are taking action to improve admittance to pediatric immunization, which is anticipated to emphatically affect the worldwide pediatric vaccine industry expansion. Besides, the predominance of various infections, such as flu, pertussis, lockjaw, and diphtheria, among other infectious diseases as well as non-infectious diseases in children is however another major cause driving this market exponentially.



Also, the rising populace of nations such as India is expanding up to the population of children all over the globe. Further, as per UNICEF data for 2020, 67,385 babies are born in India each day, which accounts for one-sixth of the world's childbirth. Thus, the rising newborn child and children populace is anticipated to drive the worldwide pediatric vaccine industry amid the projected period.



The global pediatric vaccines market is expected to be dominated by the North American region, which is expected to hold a significant share of the pediatric vaccine market. Large-scale R&D expenditures, easy access to cutting-edge medical facilities, the presence of significant market competitors, and the general public's high degree of medical disease awareness may all contribute to the biggest proportion.



Due to increased government policies to promote healthcare, especially in growing economies like India and China, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at the greatest CAGR over the forecast period. For instance, India's effective and successful polio vaccination drive presented by the government of India is one of the foremost successful pediatric vaccination drives within the nation. Moreover, with the intention to lower childhood mortality, India expanded its Pneumococcal Conjugate immunization scope in December 2021 to incorporate the PCV13 immunization.



Key Development:

February 2024-Fapon and Indonesian state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen medical innovations in the country. The partnership aims to develop biological medicines, technologies, medical devices, and IVD solutions, with a focus on healthcare localization. The goal is to foster synergistic collaboration, drive medical innovation, and boost the healthcare industry in Indonesia. Bio Farma, the largest vaccine manufacturer in Southeast Asia, leverages both companies' strengths to enhance healthcare services and contribute to the global diagnostics and medical treatment ecosystem.

January 2024-Endeavor Health provided $1.75 million to Rosalind Franklin University's Community Care Connection (CCC) through its Community Investment Fund (CIF). The CCC has increased staff, doubled flu vaccine availability, and provided free health screenings, vaccinations, and health education programs. The CCC also leased electric vehicles, acquired more rapid-test kits for COVID-19, strep throat, urinary tract infections, and the flu, and increased flu vaccine purchases. The financial support is transformative, enabling the CCC to provide more health resources, education, and connections to community agencies to address social determinants of health.

September 2023-The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (2023-2024 Formula) was amended by the Food and Drug Administration to include the 2023-2024 formula. The monovalent vaccine, corresponding to the Omicron variant XBB.1.5 of SARS-CoV-2, was authorized for all doses administered to individuals aged 6 months to 11 years to prevent COVID-19. It was approved for unvaccinated individuals, those who have received one dose of any Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and those who have received two to four doses.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $30.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $49.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Seqirus (CSL Limited)

Market Segmentation:



By Vaccine Type

Monovalent

Multivalent

By Technology

Live-attenuated vaccines

Inactivated vaccines

Subunit, recombinant, polysaccharide, and conjugate vaccines

Toxoid vaccines

Others

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Allergies

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1l5mk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment